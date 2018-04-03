Tentative agreement brings end to walkout at Carleton University
The Carleton University campus is seen Wednesday October 25, 2017 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 3, 2018 7:02AM EDT
OTTAWA -- A tentative agreement has been reached to end a nearly month-long strike at Carleton University.
More than 850 administrative, technical, and library workers walked off the job March 5 in a dispute that focused primarily on pensions.
The Ottawa-based university said in a statement Monday night that it came to terms with CUPE Local 2424 after a full day of mediated talks.
Details will be released after a ratification vote by staff, which the union says is scheduled for Tuesday at 8 p.m.
CUPE also said picket lines at the university have been suspended.
The university said details about a back-to-work protocol will be provided soon.
