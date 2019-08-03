Edmonton was pelted by massive hailstones Friday night while the city was under a tornado watch.

Weather alerts were issued that evening, but there were no confirmed reports of a tornado forming.

Fierce showers of huge hail were reported across the city, with many Edmontonians taking to Twitter to show pictures of the supersized ice balls.

Many used coins, fruit, golf balls, tennis balls and baseballs for scale.

“We have never seen hail this big in our lives. It was massive and even dug up the dirt in our lawn,” Matea Nadeau from Spruce Grove, Alta. told CTVNews.ca.

“We weren’t home when the hail storm hit, but an hour later when we came back home, is when we discovered the hail that was bigger than a tennis ball.”

CTV Edmonton meteorologist Corey Edel tracked the storm before attending a baseball game, where hail could be heard pelting off the venue roof.

“Should have followed my instincts and said no to the game. Those players should not be on the field,” Edel tweeted.

A tornado watch for the Edmonton area was lifted just before 9 p.m. Friday.

Hail is a form of precipitation that occurs when updrafts in thunderstorms carry raindrops into extremely cold areas of the atmosphere where they freeze into balls of ice, according to The National Severe Storms Laboratory.

Thunderstorms that have a strong updraft keep lifting the hailstones up to the top of the cloud where they encounter more supercooled water and continue to grow, the U.S. lab said.