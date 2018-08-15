

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON - Police in Edmonton are searching for a 10-year-old girl whose disappearance is being described as out of character.

Jathiya Okyere was last seen about 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the girl is believed to have been riding a pink bicycle with a Canada flag and princess stickers on it.

They say she may have been heading to the Clareview Recreation Centre in the city's northeast or the Clareview Walmart.

Okyere is black, is five-foot-4 inches tall and has brown eyes and black hair.

She wears glasses with black frames.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police immediately.