Ten-year-old girl from West Vancouver dies aboard flight: LA coroner
Published Saturday, December 28, 2019 2:49PM EST
A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
LOS ANGELES -- A 10-year-old girl from British Columbia has died after suffering a medical emergency aboard a flight in the United States.
The Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has identified the girl as Janice Xu of West Vancouver.
The coroner says she died Thursday evening.
Xu was flying from Los Angeles to Seattle with Delta Air Lines.
The coroner says an investigation is underway to confirm the cause of her death.