Ten people hurt in bus-truck collision at highway intersection west of Saskatoon
KERROBERT, Sask. -- Ten people have been injured in a collision involving a semi-truck and a bus carrying workers at a highway intersection west of Saskatoon.
RCMP say no one has died but an air ambulance was dispatched to the scene.
Mounties say the crash happened at the intersections of Highways 21, 31 and 51 near Kerrobert shortly after 4 p.m.
Investigators say there were 16 people on the bus.
Three people have been sent to hospital in Saskatoon and seven were treated at the hospital in Kerrobert.
The nature and severity of the injuries was not released.
The driver of the grain truck was not hurt.
Police say a collision analyst is en route and the intersection is expected to be closed for several hours.
Kerrobert is just east of the Saskatchewan-Alberta boundary and about 180 kilometres west of Saskatoon.
