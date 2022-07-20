Temperatures in some regions could hit 40 C amid Ontario, Quebec heat warnings

Heat warnings remain in effect for many parts of Ontario and Quebec Wednesday as temperatures could reach the high 30s, and potentially 40s, with the humidity.

The Greater Sudbury and North Bay, Ont., areas in northern Ontario currently have heat warnings in place, along with nearly all of southern Ontario and parts of southern Quebec.

Areas in Quebec could see humidex values reach about 40 or higher.

Environment Canada reports that overnight temperatures could fall to the low 20s but "will provide little relief from the heat."

Although Environment Canada expects "slightly cooler temperatures" Thursday in Ontario, certain areas to the south could still see warmer weather through to Sunday.

"Summers are hot and winters are cold. This is nothing terribly unusual for the timing of this," Environment Canada senior climatologist Dave Phillips explained to CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday.

He said Eastern Canada appears to be in the "dog days of summer," which usually occurs a month after the longest day of the year, also known as the summer solstice.

The Old Farmer's Almanac describes the "dog days of summer" as the traditional period in July and August when the weather becomes particularly hot and humid in the Northern Hemisphere.

The term comes from ancient Greece and Rome, who believed that the extreme heat drove both people and dogs mad.

"This is the time where you'd expect those roasting, blistering temperatures in the 30s, and the nights stay above 20 (C)," Phillips said.

Wednesday's notices come a day after Environment Canada issued heat warnings for four provinces, including Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Quebec.

That same day, the United Kingdom saw temperatures rise above 40 C for the first time in the country's recorded history.

As of Wednesday morning, Environment Canada also had special weather statements in effect for parts of southern Ontario, with thunderstorms expected to develop over eastern Michigan and Lake Huron this afternoon before moving east in the evening.

Strong wind gusts, hail and tornadoes are possible in those affected areas, Environment Canada says, and Phillips said thunderstorms usually follow once the heat and humidity has disappeared.

Looking ahead, he said models predict the second half of summer will be warmer than the first.

Phillips told CTV News Channel on Monday "the warmest part of the summer is yet to come," with July and August warmer than normal.

"We'll see more of those days above 30 (C) and I'm sure that we'll be complaining about the heat and humidity going forward. We always do, that's the Canadian way," he told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday.

"We want it to come and then when it comes we complain about it."

