'Telling us we are not important': Lack of permanent paid sick days making health-care crisis worse, say experts
Major viruses are impacting Canada’s hospital systems— and a shortage of staff at a critical time is being exacerbated by poor working conditions for the lowest paid in the health-care sector, several physicians and academics told CTVNews.ca
Those conditions include a lack of permanent paid sick days, and it’s only fuelling workers' desire to leave the field, they said.
When the pandemic led to lockdowns across Canada in March 2020, only two provinces offered any kind of permanent sick days. Prince Edward Island provided one day, and Quebec provided two.
Since then, only B.C. has been added to the mix. In January, it legislated that five permanent sick days be provided to all workers. Other provinces have offered paid leave, but they are temporary policies implemented due to the pandemic that come with expiry dates.
Kwame McKenzie, CEO of the Toronto-based health equity policy group Wellesley Institute, said it’s “very worrying” that permanent paid sick days are not available for these workers, especially at this point in the pandemic.
“We don’t seem to learn the lessons from pandemics, and we know that not having sick days caused problems. People went to work sick and they passed on COVID-19 to others, making workplaces hazardous,” he saidin an interview with CTVNews.ca.
- More paid sick leave means less death overall, according to U.S. study
- Stay home or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum
Not having access to paid sick days prevented people from getting vaccinated, he said.
“It also meant people didn’t want to be tested because they thought, ‘If I test positive, that’s a problem, because maybe I won’t be able to pay the rent,’” he said.
Now, amid RSV and flu season and while COVID-19 is still spreading, we have a “triple threat” occurring, he said.
“Having paid sick days is a triple imperative, instead of a single imperative,” McKenzie said.
With hospitals overwhelmed, academics and public health experts say governments across the country missed another opportunity to ensure the most vulnerable workers are protected, keep patients safe, and retain health-care staff.
WHAT WORKERS ARE SAYING
Personal support worker Daniella works at two long-term care homes in Toronto.CTVNews.ca is granting Daniella anonymity due to fears she could face punishment at work.
She emigrated from Colombia in 2018, and was “starting from scratch” when she arrived in Canada, she said in a phone interview.
She was cleaning homes when she first moved, but then decided to take a course to become a PSW, along with learning English at the same time.
She said it’s not just herself that she has to provide for: “I’m living with my partner here and I have to send money back to my mother, I have to support her.”
With people to support and the inflation rate skyrocketing, Daniella says, she can’t afford to miss a single day of work. She works six days a week in order to pay her bills and send money to family back home.
As a contracted worker, her employers offer no paid sick days, under any circumstance. More than two-and-a-half years into the pandemic, caring for the most vulnerable older people in the long-term care system, many workers like Daniella still can't afford to stay home if they are sick, or if their children are sick, workers'rights organizations and academics tell CTVNews.ca.
At the end of 2021, Daniella got COVID-19. She had to stay home for the 10-day isolation period, and she was not paid for any of it. Her employer did not let her know about the province’s three-paid sick days program, and by the time she found out about it, it was too late to apply, she said.
“It was really bad, I had to live under my savings,” she said.
Daniella said if she goes to work sick, the residents in long-term care could die, due to their fragile condition.
“I feel like the government is telling us we are not important for them. They want us to work for Canada, no matter how, and in what conditions. They are trying to tell us we are some kind of machine,” she said.
PAID SICK DAYS ACROSS CANADA
Though the discussion on sick days has focused on health-care workers, any enacted legislation would likely cover workers across multiple sectors.
There is no province or territory in Canada that offers 10 paid sick days in a calendar year despite recommendations from advocacy organizations over the last two years to allow that amount of time off.
Employers can offer more leave to their employees— but advocates want to ensure all workers are entitled to a minimum of 10 days per year under legislation.
Based on current sick days legislation, some jurisdictions are requiring businesses to shoulder those costs.
For instance, in B.C., legislation went into effect at the start of 2022 that mandated all workers in the province be entitled to five days of paid sick leave if they’ve been on the job for 90 days or longer. It's the only province that has provided five days permanently to its residents. B.C. instructs employers they will need to pay stafffor those five days.
Others have implemented policies that are temporary, due to COVID-19.
However, the B.C. legislation does not cover those excluded by its Employment Standards Act.This includes unionized workplaces, independent contractors, and other workers,like a home care worker who is employed for less than 15 hours per week.
Currently, workers in Ontario are entitled to three paid sick days that were implemented in April 2021 during the height of the third wave of COVID-19, after calls from advocacy groups that said the lack of paid leave was fuelling what was one of the most devastating waves of COVID-19 in the province.
On Dec.5, the Ontario Conservative government voted against a bill introduced by NDP MPPs Jill Andrew, Peggy Sattler, Doly Begum and Sara Singh titled the Stay Home If You Are Sick Act, 2022 or Bill 4. The legislation would have provided 10 paid sick days and 14 days during public health emergencies within a calendar year.
In the summer, Ontario announced it was extending the temporary three sick days program until March 2023. The program works by allowing employers to be reimbursed by the government up to $200 a day, for a maximum of three days, for pandemic-related absences including vaccination, isolation or caring for relatives.
In an emailed statement to CTVNews.ca, the Ontario Ministry of Labour, Immigration and Skills Development said the province's COVID-19 sick days program has supported over 500,000 workers since it was implemented. As the program was extended to March 31, this will give workers the ability to "take time off when they needed," it stated.
In Prince Edward Island, a bill introduced by the Opposition Green Party that proposed 10 paid days a year was voted down at the end of November. Currently, the province mandates one paid sick day per year be provided to workers who have been at a job for at least five years.
And in Quebec, workers are able to take two paid sick days a year. That legislation was in place prior to the pandemic.
The federal government recently implemented 10 days of paid sick leave but only for the one million workers across the country who are employed in federally regulated private sector workplaces. The federal government announced in November that the policy was introduced so that those workers do not have to choose between their pay and staying home when sick.
While legislation would cover all workers, those in precarious jobs, especially contracted health-care workers would benefit from legislation—as would the health-care system overall, experts told CTVNews.ca
WHAT EXPERTS ARE SAYING
According to McKenzie, there is currently a “two-tiered” system, where some health-care workers, often in hospitals, are paid better and receive benefits like sick days, while others are low-wage, and work on contract.
“It makes very little sense to me, to be saying that this is the time where we ignore what is a basic public health imperative, if not a human right,” he said.
“They’re the people we really need to be focusing on, because they are the fundamental building blocks which the whole of the health-system is based, doing face-to-face care in the community or long-term care.”
- 'It's no secret': Union rep says paid sick days, COVID-19 vaccines needed to keep warehouse workers safe
In October, the Wellesley Institute published a report titled Thriving at work: A health-based framework for decent work. The report said that, according to the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board, more than 27,000 Ontario workers had been infected with COVID-19 on the job.
Neighbourhoods in Toronto that had the highest proportion of COVID-19 cases contained the highest amount of essential workers, who were more likely to be racialized and not able to work from home, it states.
The institute determined that in order for workers to thrive, adequate income, benefits, job security and inclusive work environments are critical for an individual’s health and well-being.
Maxwell Smith, a bioethicist and assistant professor in the faculty of health sciences at Western University said via a phone interview with CTVNews.ca last month that paid sick leave is a strategy that's not only a way to curb infection, but makes good economic sense too.
“It also reduces absenteeism, by preventing outbreaks and the chance of workplace closures that could come because there’s so much infection,” he said. This will protect the health of workers, communities and it’s good for businesses, said Smith.
“It seems pretty barndoor-obvious to me that it’s good from whichever perspective you want to take on it,” he said.
Without protections, it may be difficult to recruit new health-care workers into a system amid a pandemic as there’s a fear of becoming infected and repeat infections, especially with the threat of long-COVID, said Smith.
“It’s incumbent on the government to provide as safe an environment as possible for people to do these jobs,” he said.
If Ontario expects individuals to stay home when they are sick, and wear a mask if they are sick at home, as Dr. Kieron Moore has recommend, then provincial governments should give workers the tools to be able to stay home, said Smith.
In May 2021, the Ontario science table released a paperon the benefits of paid sick leave.Its research highlighted that in the U.S., introduction of paid sick leave was associated with a 50 per cent reduction in COVID-19 cases per state, per day.
The paper found that essential workers experienced “disproportionate rates” of COVID-19 infections. It also indicated that the economic impact of paid sick leave was a factor in economic stability and recovery, through increasing productivity, preventing absences and stopping workplace closures.
And according to a 2022 paper from the Decent Work and Health Network, a health and labour rights advocacy group, the lack of paid leave has impacted Ontario’s most diverse neighbourhoods the most, as immigrants and newcomers are more likely to take low-wage, precarious work due to employment barriers.
The lack of paid leave is also a factor in increased burnout among health-care workers, according to Decent Work and Health.
A report released in June from Statistics Canada that surveyed health-care workers found 86.5 per cent, including doctors, nurses and personal support workers, were feeling more stressed on the job during the period of September 2021 to November 2021.
But nurses were the most likely to report they planned to leave their job or change their job in the next three years, according to the survey.
A 2018 analysis of OECD nations found there will be a shortage of 120,000 nurses in Ontario by 2030, and a 2020 report from the RNAO found a third of nurses that provide direct patient care are approaching retirement.
At of the end of October, Ontario’s nursing college allowed nurses educated outside of the country to temporarily practice while they work toward being fully licensed in Canada, to help bring more nurses into the system.
But increasing conditions overall including leave policies would help as well, according to Decent Work and Health.
Dr. Naheed Dosani, a physician and member of the health network, told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview that he was very disappointed the Ontario government had voted against the NDP proposed sick day legislation.
“It would have really helped a lot of people,” he said. “It will undoubtedly have negative impacts on workers across the province,” he said.
Dosani said he and his colleagues who are working on the frontlines are “very frustrated” and “upset” by the province’s inaction on more sick days. Workers need to be able to stay home when they are sick or when their children are sick, he said.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Telling us we are not important': Lack of permanent paid sick days making health-care crisis worse, say experts
Major viruses are impacting Canada’s hospital systems— and a shortage of staff at a critical time is being exacerbated by poor working conditions for the lowest paid in the health-care sector, including lack of paid sick leave.
What flu strain is circulating now and why are so many kids getting sick?
The flu has returned with a vengeance after being absent for a couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's hitting children especially hard. Here's what doctors say is happening, and why.
Croatia claims third at 2022 World Cup after thrilling Morocco win
After making impressive runs to the World Cup semifinals, Croatia and Morocco fell short of reaching the final and faced off for third on Saturday where the Europeans won 2-1. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what went down.
As politicians played inflation blame game in 2022, what really drove rising prices?
After enjoying decades of a relatively low and stable inflation rate, Canadians spent 2022 grappling with the highest levels of inflation seen in nearly 40 years.
'Just be kind to yourself': Canadians find ways to celebrate the holidays amid inflation
Rising inflation rates and an upcoming recession have many Canadians reconsidering their holiday plans and finding new, creative ways to still participate in the festivities.
2 Montreal children die from Strep A infections as public health urges doctors to be vigilant
Two children in Montreal have died due to complications with Strep A infection as cases of the illness are on the rise, the city's public health department said Friday.
Dead boy pulled from rubble of latest Russian hit on Ukraine
Emergency crews pulled the body of a toddler from the rubble in a pre-dawn search for survivors on Saturday of a Russian missile strike that tore through an apartment building in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih.
Archaeologists identify 4,000-year-old shaman's toolkit near Stonehenge
Archaeologists have identified a 4,000-year-old toolkit once owned by a goldsmith, which was found at a significant ancient burial site near Stonehenge.
Medical transport plane with 3 on board missing in Hawaii
A medical transport plane with three crew members on board has gone missing on a flight between Maui and the Big Island, according to a statement from the company.
Canada
-
'Our family hasn’t given up': Rally to mark six-year anniversary of Soleiman Faqiri's death at Ontario jail
Friends, family, and supporters of the 30-year-old man who died in custody in an Ontario jail six years ago are holding a rally in downtown Toronto Saturday night to mark the anniversary of his death.
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Prime Minister among mourners at Jim Carr's memorial service
The Prime Minister will be among the mourners at long-time politician Jim Carr's memorial service in Winnipeg on Saturday.
-
Parents frustrated as B.C. daycare announces new fees after receiving government subsidies
There's growing frustration among parents at a Langley, B.C., daycare after learning the facility wants to introduce new fees for existing services – just months after it began accepting additional government subsidies designed to reduce financial pressure on families.
-
2 Montreal children die from Strep A infections as public health urges doctors to be vigilant
Two children in Montreal have died due to complications with Strep A infection as cases of the illness are on the rise, the city's public health department said Friday.
-
Crown tasked with rare case of no body and no identity in alleged serial killer case
More than two weeks have passed since police laid additional murder charges against an alleged serial killer, including one for the killing of an unidentified woman whose remains have not been found.
-
Large snowstorm hovering over Eastern Ontario, travelling east to Atlantic Canada this weekend
A large storm system from the U.S. is in the nation's capital Friday, as eastern Quebec and the Maritimes brace for more snow and freezing rain Saturday.
World
-
Dead boy pulled from rubble of latest Russian hit on Ukraine
Emergency crews pulled the body of a toddler from the rubble in a pre-dawn search for survivors on Saturday of a Russian missile strike that tore through an apartment building in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih.
-
Woman injured in London concert crowd crush dies in hospital
A woman injured in a crush outside a London concert venue has died, police said Saturday.
-
Medical transport plane with 3 on board missing in Hawaii
A medical transport plane with three crew members on board has gone missing on a flight between Maui and the Big Island, according to a statement from the company.
-
Nobel laureate economist faces sex harassment investigation
A U.S. university is investigating a Nobel laureate, Philip Dybvig, over sexual harassment allegations that the economist's attorney dismisses as "professional rivalry."
-
Accused NYC subway shooter now faces more federal charges
Frank James, the man authorities have said was behind the mass shooting inside a New York City subway that left dozens injured in April, now faces 10 counts of a terrorist attack and other violence against a mass transportation system, according to a superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury Friday.
-
Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine
Ukraine's capital came under one of the biggest attacks of the war on Friday as Russia's invading forces fired dozens of missiles across the country, Ukrainian officials said. Strikes were reported in at least four cities, triggering widespread emergency power outages.
Politics
-
Dignitaries, family and friends gather for funeral of Manitoba politician Jim Carr
Friends, family and former political colleagues are paying tribute today to Jim Carr.
-
Power Play's picks for the five power players of 2022
The 2022 political year saw federal leaders grapple with both unprecedented protests at home and how to respond to wartime needs abroad. It also saw some top politicians take on new positions of power, while Indigenous leaders took their calls for accountability directly to the Vatican. Here are CTV News Channel Power Play's picks for the top five political power players of the year.
-
Trudeau's call-out yields questions on everything from mermaid sex to dog pants
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may not have started the day thinking about whether mermaids reproduce like fish or like humans, but that's what one person is asking him to consider.
Health
-
Pediatric hospitalizations for flu fall in Canada for 1st time in weeks: federal data
While rates of influenza continue to remain high across the country, recent federal data suggest the situation may be improving as pediatric hospitalizations fell for the first time in weeks.
-
What flu strain is circulating now and why are so many kids getting sick?
The flu has returned with a vengeance after being absent for a couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's hitting children especially hard. Here's what doctors say is happening, and why.
-
Few Canadians plan to donate blood and plasma this holiday season, despite a big need
A new Ipsos survey shows that while 6 out of 10 eligible donors in Canada believe donating blood or plasma is important, only 10 per cent plan to donate, despite a pressing need for several blood types.
Sci-Tech
-
Twitter chaos too much? There are plenty of other options
Twitter has been engulfed in chaos since billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the helm, cutting the company's workforce in half, upending the platform's verification system, reinstating previously banned accounts - including those of white nationalists - and suspending journalists who've been covering him.
-
U.S. Senate passes bill to bar federal employees from using TikTok on government-owned devices
The U.S. Senate late on Wednesday passed by voice vote a bill to bar federal employees from using Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok on government-owned devices.
-
Student solves 2,500-year-old grammatical puzzle
An Indian PhD student at the University of Cambridge has made what language experts are calling a "revolutionary discovery" in solving a 2,500-year-old Sanskrit grammatical puzzle.
Entertainment
-
Witness on tape says she saw Lanez shoot Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion 's former close friend and assistant said in a recorded interview played for jurors Friday that she saw rapper Tory Lanez fire a gun at Megan's feet.
-
Angelina Jolie leaves role as UN refugee agency envoy
Angelina Jolie and the United Nations' refugee agency are parting ways after more than two decades.
-
'Best birthday present ever': Jane Fonda says her cancer is in remission
Just three months after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Jane Fonda has announced that her cancer is now in remission and she is set to stop chemotherapy treatment.
Business
-
Amazon failed to record some warehouse injuries
A federal agency says it cited Amazon for failing to properly record work-related injuries at six of its warehouses.
-
Ontario and British Columbia headed for a buyer's market, RBC says
High interest rates will continue to hold back homebuyers into the new year, except in Ontario and British Columbia, a new report by RBC says.
-
S&P/TSX composite slides again as hopes for 'Santa Claus rally' fade
Investor hopes for a "Santa Claus rally" this December were dampened yet again Friday, as broad-based declines capped a week of losses on North American markets.
Lifestyle
-
Bethlehem welcomes Christmas tourists after pandemic lull
Business is bouncing back in Bethlehem after two years in the doldrums during the coronavirus pandemic, lifting spirits in the traditional birthplace of Jesus ahead of the Christmas holiday.
-
How to try the TikTok skincare trend 'skin cycling'
'Skin cycling' involves scheduling the use of skin-care products over multiple days, alternating the ingredients used, in order to achieve the best results, according to multiple videos on the topic.
-
Several hot tubs recalled due to 'burn hazard': Health Canada
A safety notification was issued by Health Canada warning that several hot tubs have been recalled due to 'burn hazard.'
Sports
-
Melbourne soccer match abandoned after goalkeeper attacked by fans
An A-League soccer match between rivals Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory was abandoned Saturday after fans invaded the field and attacked City goalkeeper Tom Glover.
-
Oldham, Asselin achieve new highs in big air as Canadians take gold and bronze
Megan Oldham earned the first big air victory of her career and Olivia Asselin had her first-ever World Cup medal as Canada won gold and bronze on Friday.
-
'Driven, motivated' Zellweger looking for more hardware with Canada at world juniors
After scoring once in Canada's two games at last year's world juniors that were eventually shuttered because of COVID-19 outbreaks, Olen Zellweger led the reimaged August tournament in scoring among defencemen with two goals and 11 points to help his country win its 19th gold medal.
Autos
-
U.S. opens probe of Cruise robotaxi braking, clogging traffic
U.S. safety regulators are investigating reports that autonomous robotaxis run by General Motors' Cruise LLC can stop too quickly or unexpectedly quit moving, potentially stranding passengers.
-
Jay Leno details how his 'face caught on fire' in first interview since accident
Jay Leno has opened up for the first time about the accident that left him with severe burns to his face and body.
-
Drinkers falling asleep in the road are dying in traffic accidents, Tokyo police warn
Police in Japan's capital are urging people to moderate their alcohol consumption this holiday season following an increase in deaths of drinkers hit by vehicles after falling asleep on the street.