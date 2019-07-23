Two teenagers previously considered to be missing are now suspects in the murders of a young couple and an unknown person in northern B.C., the RCMP said Tuesday.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, were last spotted in northern Saskatchewan and police believe they continue to travel. Police said that they are considered dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who spots them is asked to call 911 immediately.

The suspects were last seen driving a grey 2011 Toyota Rav 4.

Last week, a burnt-out truck belonging to the two young men was found on Highway 37 near Dease Lake in northern B.C. Two kilometres away, RCMP discovered the body of an unknown man.

Those discoveries were made just days after a young couple was found shot dead on the side of a road in a remote section of the Alaska Highway, some 20 kilometres south of Liard Hot Springs.

Australian Lucas Fowler, 23, and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese, 24, were travelling in a blue 1986 Chevy van on a three-week road trip through Canada to Alaska. Fowler had been working on a ranch near Hudson’s Hope in B.C. and Deese travelled from her home in North Carolina to join him for the journey.

RCMP said the couple had been shot to death sometime between July 14 and July 15, when their bodies were found.

Police initially investigated the disappearance of McLeod and Schmegelsky as missing cases. But they say there’s now evidence to consider them suspects in the three murders.

The teenagers are from Port Alberni on Vancouver Island. Last week, police said they were travelling in a truck with a sleeping camper through B.C. on their way to Whitehorse to look for work.