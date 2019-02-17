Teens accused of stabbing food delivery man, stealing his food
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 17, 2019 9:05AM EST
Toronto police say two teens are facing charges after they allegedly stabbed a delivery man after stealing his chicken wings.
Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says the incident happened on Saturday, when the man was delivering food to a customer through an online ordering platform.
She says the man was approached by two teenaged boys, who allegedly took the chicken wings from him.
Douglas-Cook says a fight ensued, and the delivery man was stabbed.
He suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.
She says the teens fled, but officers accompanied by police dogs caught up to them and charged them with robbery and assault with a weapon.
