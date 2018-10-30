

CTVNews.ca Staff





After five years of hard work, an 18-year-old Ottawa teenager has achieved his goal of raising a million dollars to make the dreams of 100 children come true.

Tysen Lefebvre vowed to raise a million dollars for Make-A-Wish Eastern Ontario in 2013, after his own wish of meeting comedian Adam Sandler was granted the year before.

“It was overwhelming,” Lefebvre recalled to CTV Ottawa on Monday. “I hope that all the other kids have the same experience I did.”

The teenager has undergone 20 surgeries for a rare genetic disorder he was born with called Pfieffer syndrome that causes premature fusion of certain skull bones.

In order to help other children realize their dreams too, Lefebvre launched his “Tysen’s Mission to a Million” campaign with the self-imposed deadline of Oct. 29 2018.

On Tuesday, the deadline day, Lefebvre was still $25,000 short of his goal as he flipped pancakes at a breakfast fundraiser in Ottawa.

Fortunately, the owner of a local car dealership wasn’t going to let Lefebvre fall short of his target and donated the outstanding funds.

“There was no way I wasn’t going to let him complete his mission without helping out and I didn’t want him to be worried,” Maureen Graham from Tony Graham Toyota said.

Lefebvre said he couldn’t believe he finally reached his goal when he learned of the generous donation later that day. He called the achievement “overwhelming” and took the opportunity to thank everyone who donated to his fundraiser over the years.

“I want to thank you all for helping me out and supporting and making Ottawa a better place to live,” he said.

Through his fundraising efforts, Lefebvre has already been able to grant the wishes of 71 children so far.

With a report from CTV Ottawa’s Megan Shaw