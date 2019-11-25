Teenage girls, grandparent killed in N.L. highway crash
The collision happened around 3:30 p.m. on Route 380 near the town of Robert’s Arm, about 200 kilometres north west of Gander, N.L. (Google Maps)
TORONTO -- The community of Triton, N.L., is in shock following a deadly crash that killed four people, including two teenage girls and their grandfather.
The collision happened around 3:30 p.m. on Route 380 near the town of Robert’s Arm, about 200 kilometres north west of Gander, N.L.
Two teenage girls and their grandfather were killed in the crash. Their grandmother, who was a passenger in the vehicle, remains in hospital in serious condition.
Route 380 was closed by RCMP for several hours following the crash.
An RCMP spokesperson told CTVNews.ca traffic services attended the scene. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
