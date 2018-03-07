Teenage girl dies after school bus and semi-truck crash in Alberta
A teenage girl is dead following a crash between a school bus and semi-truck in Thorhild County, on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018 12:17PM EST
A teenage girl has died after a collision between a school bus and a semi-truck took place on Wednesday morning in Alberta.
Air ambulance was dispatched to the scene of the emergency in an area near the hamlet of Thorhild, Alta., located approximately 83 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.
The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a spokesperson for Alberta Health Services.
A press release issued by Thorhild County confirmed that students were on the bus at the time of the crash and that emergency services responded. No one else was transported to hospital by emergency medical services.
Ross Hunter, a communications officer for Aspen View Public Schools, told CTV News that they’re aware of a crash involving a school bus that was transporting children to Thorhild Central School.
The collision occurred at Township Road 593 and Range Road 223 at around 8 a.m. A portion of Range Road 223 has been closed until further notice.
