Teen faces three charges in string of Ont. jewelry store robberies
Published Tuesday, January 15, 2019 4:24PM EST
LONDON, Ont. -- A 14-year-old is facing multiple charges after a series of alleged robberies at jewelry stores in London, Ont.
Police say the incidents took place over two days last week at shopping malls in the city.
In three separate incidents, London police allege the teen asked to see a piece of jewelry, then fled the store without paying for it.
They say the teen threatened a store employee with a knife in one alleged incident.
Police say the youth is now facing one charge each of armed robbery, robbery with violence or threats and theft under $5,000.
