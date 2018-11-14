Teen faces charges in suspected hate crime on Jewish boys in Toronto
Toronto police say a 17-year-old boy will appear in court next month in what they've described as a suspected hate crime against two Jewish boys.
Investigators say the incident happened Sunday evening, when four 17-year-old boys were walking through a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood in the city.
Police allege another group of young people made derogatory comments to the boys about their religion, then began punching and kicking two of them.
They say the alleged assailants split up and ran away, but officers found one of the suspects.
They say that boy, who was 17 at the time of the alleged incident, faces charges of assault and robbery and is due to appear in court on Dec. 18.
The suspect can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
