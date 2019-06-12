

The Canadian Press





COCHRANE, Ont. - Officials say a 16-year-old girl who had been evacuated from a remote First Nation in northern Ontario was hit by a car and killed on Wednesday.

The chief of Pikangikum First Nation says Kelsey Strang was one of more than 2,000 community members forced from their homes by a nearby forest fire.

Chief Amanda Sainnawap says Strang had been evacuated to Cochrane, Ont.

She says the girl was struck early Wednesday morning and died at the scene.

Her death came as some fire evacuees have started to return home.

Sainnawap says Strang will be missed.