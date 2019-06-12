Teen evacuated from remote First Nation due to wildfire killed in car crash
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces help evacuate people of Pikangikum First Nation in Northern Ontario, as part of operation LENTUS on Thursday, May 30, 2019. (DND- LS Dan Bard 8 wing Imaging Trenton)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019 5:24PM EDT
COCHRANE, Ont. - Officials say a 16-year-old girl who had been evacuated from a remote First Nation in northern Ontario was hit by a car and killed on Wednesday.
The chief of Pikangikum First Nation says Kelsey Strang was one of more than 2,000 community members forced from their homes by a nearby forest fire.
Chief Amanda Sainnawap says Strang had been evacuated to Cochrane, Ont.
She says the girl was struck early Wednesday morning and died at the scene.
Her death came as some fire evacuees have started to return home.
Sainnawap says Strang will be missed.
