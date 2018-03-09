Teen driving to road test at licensing centre clocked at double the limit
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 9, 2018 3:13PM EST
LONDON, Ont. - An Ontario teenager will have to wait to get a full driver's licence after allegedly driving at double the speed limit to his road test.
Police in London say they pulled the 19-year-old over last week after clocking him at nearly 160 kilometres an hour in an 80 kilometre zone.
They say four people were in the car -- all travelling to an exam centre in nearby Clinton to take their driving tests.
All the passengers were running late for the exams.
Police charged the teen with racing, and suspended his licence.
He also found himself on the hook for cab fair home to London.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Ontario passes law overhauling policing rules in province
- Calgary police officer charged with child pornography offences
- No-frills logo for Ontario Cannabis Store met with mixed reviews
- N.S. to tighten rules on handling of remains after mix-up of women's bodies
- Teen driving to road test at licensing centre clocked at double the limit