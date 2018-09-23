

CTVNews.ca Staff





Hamilton police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city's east end after a teenage gunshot victim died early Sunday morning.

Officers received calls to 470 Beach Road at 4 a.m. that a male, who is believed to be in his teens, had been shot.

The victim's friends had tried to take him to the hospital themselves but came upon the Hamilton firefighters. He was then taken the rest of the way by ambulance, police told CTV Toronto.

He died at around 6 a.m. after being taken to Hamilton General Hospital.

His name hasn't been released yet as the next of kin hasn't been notified by police.

Sunday morning’s fatal shooting marks Hamilton’s sixth homicide this year.

Hamilton homicide detectives have taken over the case and are investigating. Police are interviewing witnesses and asking public to come forward if they have any information about the shooting.

No information has been released on possible suspects.

With files from CTV Toronto