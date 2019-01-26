

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Police say a teen has been charged in the death of a 37-year-old Ottawa woman who was initially thought to be a missing person.

Ottawa police say 18-year-old Lennese Kuplu is facing charges of second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body in the death of Susan Kuplu.

Officers did not say how the two were related.

They say the elder Kuplu was last seen alive on Jan. 11.

Police did not give a cause of death, nor did they say what led to the indignity to a body charge.

They say the accused was arrested on Friday and was to appear in court the following morning.