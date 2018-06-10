Teen charged after cyclist is run down and stabbed to death: Toronto police
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 10, 2018 5:25PM EDT
Toronto police say a teen boy has been charged with first-degree murder after a 19-year-old was allegedly run down, assaulted and stabbed to death.
Investigators say that late on Saturday afternoon, Aaron Rankine-Wright was riding his bike to work when he was allegedly followed and struck by a dark SUV.
They allege three people got out of the vehicle and began to kick and punch the young man before fleeing the scene on foot.
Police say Rankine-Wright was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.
They say a 17-year-old boy has been charged, and police are looking for two other suspects in the case.
Investigators provided few details about the suspects, except that they were in their teens or early twenties.
