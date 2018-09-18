Teen arrested in connection with train rooftop stunt ride
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, September 18, 2018 1:10PM EDT
Police say they have identified and arrested the person in a video showing somebody riding the roof of a fast-moving commuter train outside Toronto.
A 19-year-old man from Mississauga, Ont., has been charged with a rail safety violation in connection with the video, which surfaced online earlier this month.
The video was taken by a person on the roof of a GO train estimated to be moving at 80 kilometres per hour. At one point, the person’s feet are seen dangling between two coaches.
Peel Regional Police believe the video was taken in the spring of 2017, when the man now facing charges was 17 years old. They describe his behaviour as a “very dangerous act.”
According to police, the video was taken on a westbound train passing through Mississauga on the Lakeshore West line.
