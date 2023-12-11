'Technical issue' affecting parcel deliveries now resolved: Canada Post
A "technical issue" that prevented Canada Post from accepting parcels for delivery within Canada has now been fixed, the postal service says.
"We can now confirm the issue has been resolved and all postal services are available," Canada Post told CTVNews.ca in an email statement Monday evening. "We thank our customers for their patience as we worked quickly to address the issue."
The update came almost two hours after Canada Post said on social media that it had "identified the issue" and was "urgently working to restore full post office service for customers.
"We apologize to our customers for this inconvenience and thank them for their patience and understanding."
It is still unclear what the source of the technical issue was, how many post offices were affected, and whether the issue may have affected holiday delivery schedules.
When asked these questions by CTVNews.ca prior to the announcement that the issue was resolved, the Crown corporation said customers can contact Canada Post's customer service team online or by phone.
With files from CTVNews.ca's Alexandra Mae Jones
