Canada

    • 'Technical issue' affecting parcel deliveries now resolved: Canada Post

    The Canada Post logo is seen on the outside the company's Pacific Processing Centre, in Richmond, B.C., on June 1, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The Canada Post logo is seen on the outside the company's Pacific Processing Centre, in Richmond, B.C., on June 1, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

    A "technical issue" that prevented Canada Post from accepting parcels for delivery within Canada has now been fixed, the postal service says.

    "We can now confirm the issue has been resolved and all postal services are available," Canada Post told CTVNews.ca in an email statement Monday evening. "We thank our customers for their patience as we worked quickly to address the issue."

    The update came almost two hours after Canada Post said on social media that it had "identified the issue" and was "urgently working to restore full post office service for customers.

    "We apologize to our customers for this inconvenience and thank them for their patience and understanding."

    It is still unclear what the source of the technical issue was, how many post offices were affected, and whether the issue may have affected holiday delivery schedules.

    When asked these questions by CTVNews.ca prior to the announcement that the issue was resolved, the Crown corporation said customers can contact Canada Post's customer service team online or by phone.

    With files from CTVNews.ca's Alexandra Mae Jones

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    W5 HIGHLIGHTS

    W5 Investigates

    W5 Investigates Who left little Dusty Bowers to die in the snow?

    Avery Haines and W5's investigation team re-examine a baby's murder three decades after the case was closed. After a court acquitted the mother, why did police never try to find the killer?

    W5

    W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down

    Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News