Teacher who secretly recorded female students guilty of voyeurism: SCC
Published Thursday, February 14, 2019 9:51AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 14, 2019 9:53AM EST
A high school teacher who secretly recorded video of his female students has had his acquittal overturned by the Supreme Court of Canada.
The court ordered Thursday that Ryan Jarvis be convicted of voyeurism. The case had been appealed to Canada’s top court by the Crown.
Jarvis had been charged with that offence over recordings he made in 2010 and 2011 of conversations he had with 27 female students. As he talked to the students, all of whom were between the ages of 14 and 18, he was covertly recording them via a camera hidden in his pen and pointed at their chests.
A judge in London, Ont., had found Jarvis not guilty on the belief that his actions were not necessarily sexually motivated. The Ontario Court of Appeal disagreed with that interpretation of Jarvis’ behaviour, but upheld the acquittal nonetheless, reasoning that the teacher’s students had no reasonable expectation of privacy at their school.
Jarvis also faces a disciplinary hearing from the Ontario College of Teachers for alleged offences including sexual abuse of students, psychological or emotional abuse and unprofessional conduct. He has agreed not to teach until that hearing is complete.
The Supreme Court published the decision online Thursday morning.
With files from The Canadian Press. More details to come…
