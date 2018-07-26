Teacher charged with criminal negligence in teen's drowning death
Jeremiah Perry is seen in this undated photo.
A teacher at a Toronto high school has been charged with criminal negligence causing death in connection with the July, 2017, drowning of a student.
Jeremiah Perry, 15, a student from C.W. Jeffreys Collegiate Institute, drowned during a class canoe trip to Ontario’s Algonquin Park last summer.
Perry was not wearing a life jacket when he and a group of kids went into the water at Big Trout Lake to wash off after a couple of days in the bush. He disappeared under the water and his body was found the next day.
The Toronto District School Board later revealed that Perry, along with nearly half of the 32 students on the trip, had failed a mandatory swim test before the excursion.
The Ontario Provincial Police announced Thursday they had charged Nicholas Mills, 54, of Caledon, “following a thorough and professional investigation.”
In a statement, the OPP said it would not comment on details of the allegations “to protect the integrity of ensuing court process.”
Mills is scheduled to make a court appearance on Sept. 11.
