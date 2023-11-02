Tax avoidance: Canadian companies transferred $120B to Luxembourg, study says
A Quebec research institute says some of Canada's biggest companies have transferred billions of dollars in profits to Luxembourg to avoid paying domestic taxes.
The research published today by IRIS says 59 Canadian companies -- including 33 headquartered in Quebec -- transferred some $119.8 billion in net profits to the European low-tax country over a period of about 10 years.
The companies operate in several sectors including finance, natural resources, food and technology, and include big names such as Thomson Reuters, Alimentation Couche-Tard and Saputo Inc.
The study notes that tax avoidance strategies aren't illegal but violate the "spirit" of the law because they permit companies to pay ultra-low taxes in jurisdictions other than where the majority of their economic activities occur.
Representatives from Thomson Reuters, Couche-Tard and Saputo Inc. were not immediately available for comment.
The researchers say some companies on the list have received public subsidies in Canada, such as COVID-19 wage subsidies.
The study says it's not possible to measure how much potential Canadian tax revenue has been lost, because the profits transferred to Luxembourg come from companies' activities in multiple countries.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2023.
Trudeau rebuffs long-time Liberal and senator's suggestion that it is time for him to go
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has dismissed a long-time Liberal and current senator's suggestion that it may be time he step down to make room for a new Liberal party leader.
'The most toxic place': Foreign-trained doctors file human rights complaint, alleging discrimination
Ten foreign-trained internal medicine specialists in Regina are claiming they were targets of 'racist, and discriminatory leadership' while working at the Regina General Hospital, and have filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel's troops advance; Gaza's largest hospital struggles to treat injured
Israel's ground troops were advancing toward Gaza City as diplomatic efforts intensified for at least a brief pause in the fighting in Gaza's deadliest war.
Canadian seniors are eligible for four key vaccines this fall, but not all are free
In most of Canada, you can feel a chill in the air. The change in season, triggering a change in health risks, has signalled the start of the cold and flu season. After three brutal winters, with respiratory illnesses dominating the headlines and filling hospitals, doctors are hopeful this one will be calmer.
Canadian man in Gaza says Ottawa has asked him to be prepared to leave with family
A Canadian man trying to get out of Gaza with his family says Global Affairs Canada has asked him to gather his documents and be prepared to leave at any moment through the enclave's border crossing with Egypt.
Toyota recalls hundreds of thousands of RAV4s in Canada over fire risk
Toyota has issued a recall for the RAV4 model affecting hundreds of thousands of vehicles in Canada due to a lack of proper sizing and placement of its 12-volt batteries, which can cause a fire when the vehicle is driven.
Matthew de Grood's main goal is to return to Calgary, board hears
A review board, which is to decide on further freedoms for Calgary mass killer Matthew de Grood, heard that since the young man's last assessment he hasn't accomplished enough rehabilitation.
'We have little hope to leave': Hundreds of Canadians still trapped in Gaza as other foreign nationals cross into Egypt
Ambulances carrying wounded Palestinians were able to leave Gaza through the Rafah border crossing on Wednesday, along with more than 300 foreign nationals—but apart from reports of one Canadian making it out, hundreds of other Canadians were still waiting to hear when they would be allowed to do the same.
Saskatoon woman accused of faking death pleads guilty to child abduction
A Saskatoon woman accused of faking her own death, and the death of her son, has pleaded guilty to three of nine charges she’s facing.
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
Destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial: how a Canadian woman's killer evaded justice for 40+ years
W5 presents the inside story of how the killer of Canadian woman Sonia Herok-Stone evaded justice for 40-plus years, due to destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial.
INVESTIGATION Who killed Sonia? Decades-old cold case murder blown open by new scientific evidence
A cold case stretching back to 1981 left Sonia Herok-Stone’s family and police searching for answers for more than four decades. Stone’s daughter and the now-retired detective Lins Dorman never lost hope for a break in the case.
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison
A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.
BREAKING 5 Ontario hospitals say data stolen in cyberattack has been published online
Data stolen in a ransomware attack targeting half-a-dozen Ontario hospitals and healthcare institutions have been published online, the hospitals said Thursday.
Ontario deficit increases by over $4B, province launches new 'infrastructure bank'
The Ontario government is forecasting larger than anticipated deficits while also pledging to invest an additional $3 billion in a new “infrastructure bank” to help spur community development.
Video shows officer chasing after police horse that bolted in downtown Toronto
A Toronto cop was forced to chase after their police horse after the animal bucked them off in the downtown core on Halloween night.
Police seize 326 cases of beer during eastern Ontario traffic stop
Ontario Provincial Police seized 326 cases of beer intended to be served at an upcoming wedding after officers responded to a call for a rental van driving on an eastern Ontario highway with a blown tire.
Public lines up to have a say on Lansdowne 2.0 as councillors introduce motions to alter plans
As a marathon meeting got underway on the Lansdowne 2.0 project, councillors move several motions to make changes to the $419 million plan, including adding a third residential tower, a green roof for the arena and a new roof on the north side stands.
Perth, Ont. equestrian jumper wins silver at Pan American Games, clinches Olympic spot
A Canadian show jumping team, including Amy Millar of Perth, Ont., is riding high after winning silver medals in the jumping team final at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile.
OPP police cruiser struck on Highway 400 in Bradford, officer injured
A provincial police officer was taken to the hospital after an OPP cruiser was struck on Thursday.
Tiny Township council approves increasing short-term rental licence fee to $1,750
Tiny Township councillors approved increasing the licence renewal fee for short-term rental operators by $250 at Wednesday's meeting to help recoup costs spent on inspections, administration, and enforcement for the licensing program.
Senior faces careless driving charges after double-fatal crash in May
On May 11,OPP attended a three-vehicle crash on Highway 9 involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck.
Missing Guelph man found dead, three arrested
Three people have been arrested after a man reported missing last month was found dead.
Driver charged in Stratford school bus crash
A Stratford school bus driver has been charged in a collision on John Street South Thursday morning.
Waterloo farm says people can find purpose for pumpkins past peak season
Good Family Pumpkins says to think twice before taking the pumpkin off your front porch and bringing it to the trash.
Driver of passenger vehicle dead after hitting school bus
OPP in Oxford County are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus where one person has died.
London family wakes up to stranger in their home
Around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, the family was asleep in their home on Applegreen Grove when police said a man got inside and took several items.
New automated lab diagnoses infections faster
Diagnosing infectious diseases is about to get a lot quicker for doctors and their patients across the London, Ont. region. In a health care partnership, LHSC and St. Joseph’s unveiled the world’s first installation of a state-of-the-art automated laboratory.
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman jury to reconvene Thursday afternoon
It’s been a slow start to the Nathaniel Veltman murder trial in Windsor Thursday as the jury has been out as the judge and lawyers discuss legal matters subject to a publication ban.
Data connected to hospital cyberattack has been published: hospital officials
Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent hospital officials say data connected to a cyberattack has been published.
Teen faces impaired driving charge after vehicle crashes into Lake Erie
Essex County OPP say a 19-year-old is facing an impaired driving charge after a vehicle crashed into Lake Erie.
BREAKING TVA Group announces restructuring and layoffs of more than 500 employees
The TVA Group says it will lay off 547 employees, or 31 per cent of its workforce, as part of restructuring that includes overhauling its news division, ending its in-house entertainment content production and optimizing its real estate assets.
Video of Ugandan man experiencing snow for the first time in Canada will warm your heart
A video of a Ugandan man experiencing snow for the first time in Quebec has amassed millions of views on TikTok.
How Cirque du Soleil helped Heidi Klum create her most elaborate costume yet
Heidi Klum’s extravagant Halloween costume ruffled a few feathers this week – in a good way. Here's how Cirque du Soleil brought her peacock ensemble to life.
First snow of the season summary for the Maritimes; snow record set at Halifax International Airport
An early season outbreak of Arctic air along with two low-pressure systems have resulted in the provincial capitals of the Maritimes all having their first five+ cm of snowfall for the season.
Arrest made in stabbing death of Halifax woman
An arrest has been made in connection with the stabbing death of a 37-year-old Halifax woman last year.
Dr. Jennifer Russell speaks in front of public accounts committee about COVID-19 response
Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, was in front of the public accounts committee Thursday morning answering questions on her response to the pandemic.
Burton Cummings, Randy Bachman sue former Guess Who bandmates over use of name
Two of Canada’s most famous musicians have filed a lawsuit against their former bandmates, alleging they are misleading the public who are coming to see them perform.
Manitoba to open shelters 24/7 during the cold: Kinew
Manitoba will open homeless shelters for 24 hours a day during the cold.
MPI employees approve new agreement, strike coming to an end
The strike involving Manitoba Public Insurance employees has come to an end.
-
A Cochrane, Alta., mother is warning others after spending the last eight months trying to recover online accounts that were hacked after downloading a gaming app for her daughter.
Alberta RCMP looking for owner of found horse
Alberta RCMP and Livestock Identification Services are looking for the owner of a horse.
Seeking legal advice OK, trying to 'influence' prosecution not, justice minister confirms after Smith's ethics breach
Alberta's justice minister has outlined when and how it is appropriate for the premier and ministers to seek the attorney general's legal advice.
Police seize $1.8M in cocaine in largest bust in EPS history
The Edmonton Police Service has seized $1.8 million in cocaine in what is being called the biggest single seizure in its history.
Edmonton man facing 29 gun, drug charges arrested in Saskatchewan
RCMP officers in St. Albert are celebrating a major bust after more than two-dozen charges were laid against a man accused of trafficking cocaine in that city.
Here's when Taylor Swift is coming to Vancouver and how to buy tickets
Taylor Swift has added dates to the Canadian leg of her blockbuster Eras Tour – scheduling three shows in Vancouver.
B.C. property owners ordered to remedy issues in 'unlawful and unsafe' rental suites
B.C. property owners ordered to remedy issues in 'unlawful and unsafe' rental suitesA five-year fight between property owners and the City of Mission over multiple "unlawful and unsafe" suites recently ended up in B.C. Supreme Court.
Police seek dash cam video after woman struck in Vancouver crosswalk on Halloween
Vancouver police are asking the public for dash cam video of a serious collision that sent a pedestrian to hospital with life-altering injuries on Halloween.
-
The long-called-for national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions has started to get rolling in earnest, with the commissioner deciding her work will proceed in phases, with public hearings beginning early next year, and culminating in a final report at the end of 2024.
-
A lawyer for Cameron Jay Ortis, a former RCMP intelligence official accused of leaking classified material, says Ortis was acting largely on secret information passed to him by a foreign agency.
-
A Havelock, N.B., woman received a terminal diagnosis of lung cancer two weeks ago and she's raising awareness about the dangers of radon.
-
Stimulant drugs including cocaine, MDMA and multiple types of amphetamines contributed to roughly half of all accidental overdose deaths in Canada from 2020 to 2021, according to a new report by Statistics Canada that also tracked a sharp rise in overdoses.
U.K.'s Sunak to discuss AI risks with Kamala Harris at summit before chat with Elon Musk
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are set to join senior politicians from around the world on Thursday at a U.K. summit focused on containing risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
-
Digital officials, tech company bosses and researchers are converging Wednesday at a former codebreaking spy base near London to discuss and better understand the extreme risks posed by cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
Conspicuous consumption: Why the worlds of food and fashion are colliding
Food and fashion seem an unlikely pairing. While encouraging the consumer consumption of luxury goods, high fashion has long glorified thinness, with eating deemed almost taboo. In recent years, however, their convergence seems to be everywhere.
-
The TVA Group says it will lay off 547 employees, or 31 per cent of its workforce, as part of restructuring that includes overhauling its news division, ending its in-house entertainment content production and optimizing its real estate assets.
Hold the olive oil! Prices of some basic European foodstuffs keep skyrocketing
Olive oil, a daily staple of Mediterranean cuisine and the life of many a salad throughout Europe, is experiencing a staggering rise in price. It's a prime example of how food still outruns overall inflation in the European Union.
Key Swiss rail tunnel damaged by derailment won't fully reopen until next September
Switzerland's national rail operator said Thursday the world's longest rail tunnel won't be fully reopened to train traffic until next September, again pushing back the target date for repairs of damage caused by a cargo train derailment.
-
Tegu is an Argentine black and white lizard, it's an exotic pet and invasive species from South America.
-
John has Down syndrome and with the help of the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress, he secured that job right out of high school after an internship with them. He does everything from administrative work to community events and even giving the best pep talks to the Bruins alumni team.
Four Winnipeg Jets players practise with neck guards in wake of Adam Johnson's death
Winnipeg Jets forwards Vladislav Namestnikov, Rasmus Kupari, Cole Perfetti and Nikolaj Ehlers wore neck guards during practice on Wednesday in the wake of former NHL player Adam Johnson's tragic death.
Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5
The Rangers won the first World Series championship in their 63-season franchise history by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5.
Security prevents Rangers from celebrating in Chase Field pool after winning World Series
There was no pool party for the Texas Rangers after winning the World Series.
-
The Ontario government has announced it will extend its gas and fuel tax rate cuts until June 30, 2024.
-
U.S. autoworkers at the first Ford factory to go on strike have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a tentative contract agreement reached with the company.