Tariffs on Chinese EVs, aluminum and steel to raise federal revenues by $473M: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer estimates Canada's tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, aluminum and steel will increase federal revenues by $473 million over five years.
In October, the federal government began imposing a 100 per cent tariff on Chinese-made EVs as well as a 25 per cent tariff on steel and aluminum imports.
The Liberal government has cited unfair trading practices and "abysmal" environmental and labour standards that allow China to unfairly price and dump products into the market at a huge cost to the environment and workers.
Canada was under immense pressure to match the U.S. tariffs, pushed by industry groups including automakers, and steel and aluminum plants.
The PBO estimates the tariffs will result in a 50 per cent reduction in aluminum and steel imports from China.
EV imports from China skyrocketed in 2023 because Tesla started shipping Canadian orders from its plant in Shanghai, but the PBO says Tesla will likely now sell vehicles to Canada that were produced outside of China.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2024.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Live updates: Police release image of 'person of interest' in UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting
New York police have released new images of a person of interest in an investigation into the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
U.S. man wanted for military desertion turns himself in at Buffalo border
A man wanted for deserting the U.S. military 16 years ago was arrested at the border in Buffalo, N.Y. earlier this week.
'At the dawn of a third nuclear age,' senior U.K. commander warns
The head of Britain’s armed forces has warned that the world stands at the cusp of a 'third nuclear age,' defined by multiple simultaneous challenges and weakened safeguards that kept previous threats in check.
AI modelling predicts these foods will be hit hardest by inflation next year
The new year won’t bring a resolution to rising food costs, according to a new report that predicts prices to rise as much as five per cent in 2025.
Alleged Alberta Bitcoin extortionist, arsonist arrested
Authorities have arrested Finbar Hughes, a man wanted in connection with alleged plots in Calgary and Edmonton that threatened to burn victims' homes if they did not pay him Bitcoin ransoms.
Congo government says it's 'on alert' over mystery flu-like disease that killed dozens
Congo’s health minister said Thursday the government is on alert over a mystery flu-like disease that in recent weeks killed dozens of people.
'Kids are scared': Random attacks have residents of small-city N.L. shaken
Mount Pearl, near St. John's, has been the scene for three random attacks in November. Police have arrested and charged seven youth.
Honda to recall more than 200,000 SUVs in Canada, U.S. over fuel leak concern
Honda is recalling approximately 12,000 vehicles in Canada
Vancouver
-
4 people in the past week saved from overdose in New Westminster, B.C.
The number of people being revived with Naloxone in New Westminster, B.C., is on the increase, as its police department notes four life-saving interventions in the past week.
-
Creative Taylor Swift fans craft ways around bracelet rules for Vancouver shows
When BC Place stadium announced a ban on loose objects and large bags for Taylor Swift's upcoming shows in Vancouver, it put some Swifties in a bind — what to do with the hundreds of friendship bracelets that are traditionally swapped at the superstar's shows?
-
Police respond to 'targeted' shooting in Abbotsford, B.C.
Police were called to the scene of a shooting in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday morning.
Toronto
-
'It was like I was brainwashed': 2 Ontarians lose $230K to separate AI-generated cryptocurrency ad scams
Two Ontarians collectively lost $230,000 after falling victim to separate AI-generated social media posts advertising fraudulent cryptocurrency investments.
-
'Enough is enough:' Doug Ford says municipalities will be given 'enhanced tools' to respond to encampments
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is promising new legislation to target homeless encampments around the province and is threatening to use the notwithstanding clause to get it done.
-
Shooting outside Brampton home leaves 1 man dead, another injured
Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting outside a Brampton home that left one man dead and another seriously injured late Wednesday night.
Calgary
-
Alleged Alberta Bitcoin extortionist, arsonist arrested
Authorities have arrested Finbar Hughes, a man wanted in connection with alleged plots in Calgary and Edmonton that threatened to burn victims' homes if they did not pay him Bitcoin ransoms.
-
73-year-old Calgary man charged with child porn offences
Charges have been laid against a Calgary man after a computer repair company discovered thousands of images of child porn on a device dropped off for repair.
-
Calgary International Airport gears up for busy travel season
The Calgary International Airport is set to announce some changes to this travel season as thousands are expected to fly in and out of the city this month.
Ottawa
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Police release image of 'person of interest' in UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting
New York police have released new images of a person of interest in an investigation into the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
-
Periods of snow to continue in Ottawa on Thursday
Environment Canada has lifted the winter weather travel advisory for Ottawa. The forecast calls for Ottawa to receive another 2 cm of snow on Thursday.
-
Wanted suspect arrested after being hit by a vehicle in the middle of the road: Hawkesbury OPP
A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle east of Hawkesbury Wednesday night turned out to be a suspect wanted for previous outstanding charges, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Montreal
-
The majority of 17-month-old babies in Quebec use a screen every day: study
Screens have found their way into families and are now an integral part of everyday life. Even under the age of two, babies in Quebec are using screens every day. Toddlers from low-income households use screens more frequently, according to a report by the Quebec statistics institute (ISQ) published on Thursday.
-
Montreal posts big home sales gains in November as median prices continue to rise
Montreal-area home sales rose 47 per cent in November compared with a year ago as the province's real estate board says the region saw the second-most activity for the month since 2000.
-
'Name what things are': Recognizing 'femicide' 35 years after the Montreal massacre
Ahead of the 35th anniversary of the Montreal Massacre, Annie Ross, a mechanical engineering professor at Polytechnique Montreal, said she often thinks of those who lived through the tragedy but still suffer silently.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 11:30 A.M. MT
LIVE @ 11:30 A.M. MT Federal minister in Edmonton for health care improvement announcement
Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange and federal Health Minister Mark Holland will announce an improvement to health care in the province on Thursday.
-
30 robberies involving the swarming of store employees reported to Edmonton police
The Edmonton Police Service is warning of a new shoplifting trend where groups of young people swarm store employees to steal expensive products.
-
Wild weather: Heavy rain, flash floods and plenty of snow
Here are some of the weather stories making headlines this past week.
Atlantic
-
Storm brings snow, wind and rain to the Maritimes; some N.B. schools closed Thursday
A number of weather warnings remain in place across the Maritimes Thursday due to an early December storm that’s bringing snow, strong winds and rain to the region.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.
-
Two-thirds of Canadians can't comfortably afford mortgage above $1,700: survey
A new report looking into homeownership affordability reveals an unsettling picture on how far out of reach owning a home is becoming in Canada.
Winnipeg
-
'Iconic Winnipeg Christmas tradition': A look at Canada Life's Three Wise Men statues
A sign of the jolliest time of year is once again making its appearance near downtown Winnipeg, signalling the start of the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.
-
'There's a nostalgia': The Garry Theatre’s silver screen set to shine again
The Garry Theatre sits vacant and shuttered on Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk. Inside, posters for movies that never got the chance to run still cling to its walls. But the silver screen is set to shine once again in the City of Selkirk.
-
Proposed site for Winnipeg supervised consumption site in the city's core
The province’s first supervised consumption site could soon be located along the Disraeli Freeway in Winnipeg.
Regina
-
Ottawa providing more than $265M to help Sask. upgrade electrical grid, build renewable power projects
The federal government says it will be providing Saskatchewan with more than $265 million to help build more renewable power projects as well as modernize and upgrade the province’s electrical grid.
-
Increased RCMP presence continues on White Bear First Nation
Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crimes continues to investigate the suspicious death of a 33-year-old man on White Bear First Nation.
-
Saskatchewan singer receives surprise message from King Charles III
Saskatchewan singer-songwriter Jeffrey Straker received an early Christmas present recently, from King Charles III.
Kitchener
-
developing
developing Arrest made, replica firearm seized, after early morning standoff in Stratford
One woman has been sent to hospital as Stratford Police investigate an intimate violence investigation Thursday morning.
-
One person sent to hospital after collision near Brantford
One person was sent to hospital after a collision involving a tractor trailer and a pedestrian near Brantford early Thursday morning.
-
One dead in collision between vehicle and plow truck
One person has died after a collision involving a plow truck in Perth East Thursday morning.
Saskatoon
-
'Acts of aggression' increase on Saskatoon Transit, violence against drivers drops
Mike Moellenbeck, director of Saskatoon Transit, said "acts of aggression" can be classified as an intent to do harm, but physical violence hasn't happened.
-
Ottawa providing more than $265M to help Sask. upgrade electrical grid, build renewable power projects
The federal government says it will be providing Saskatchewan with more than $265 million to help build more renewable power projects as well as modernize and upgrade the province’s electrical grid.
-
Saskatoon boy, 16, faces first-degree murder charge in death of woman found outside the Copper Mug
A 16-year-old boy faces a first-degree murder charge in the case of a woman found dead in an 8th Street parking lot last month.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspect from Manitoulin Island charged in carjacking near Estaire, second suspect still at large
Two people, including a 37-year-old Manitoulin Island man, are facing charges after an armed carjacking south of Sudbury last week.
-
Layoffs at Vale's Sudbury operations not affecting members of Local 6500
Some non-union staff at Vale in the Sudbury area are being laid off, but the company is not saying how many and what positions are being affected.
-
North Bay soup kitchen lets executive director go
Another blow has been dealt to North Bay's beleaguered soup kitchen as long-time executive director Dennis Chippa was let go following a funding denial in October.
London
-
Road closures, school closures, bus cancellations, more snow headed our way
If you’re begging for the snow to stop, unfortunately reprieve is not on the way just yet.
-
Increased police presence in relation to reported missing person
OPP and London police are notifying the public of an increased police presence as it relates to a person reported missing. The presence will be in the area of Hawk Cliff Road at Dexter Line in Union, Ont., north of Port Stanley.
-
One dead in collision between vehicle and plow truck
One person has died after a collision involving a plow truck in Perth East Thursday morning.
Barrie
-
Snow squall warning issued for Simcoe County, with up to 50 cm of snow possible
Snow squall warnings for most of central Ontario with snow accumulations up to 50 centimetres likely.
-
Barrie mayor applauds Ford's pledge to help deal with homeless encampments in public spaces
Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall is applauding Ontario Premier Doug Ford for his pledge to back municipalities dealing with homeless encampments in public spaces.
-
Shots fired at home in Georgina Twp.
Police search for SUV connected to drive-by shooting in Georgina.
Windsor
-
14-year-old boys charged with gunpoint robbery and kidnapping
Windsor police officers have arrested two 14-year-old boys related to a kidnapping and gunpoint robbery in south Windsor.
-
Hit-and-run crash investigated at St. Clair College MediaPlex building
Windsor police say they are investigating a hit-and-run crash at the St. Clair College MediaPlex building.
-
Warning after online exchange gone wrong in Remmington Park area
Windsor police are warning the public after a robbery in the Remington Park area while a person was attempting to buy a product from an online exchange.
Vancouver Island
-
Creative Taylor Swift fans craft ways around bracelet rules for Vancouver shows
When BC Place stadium announced a ban on loose objects and large bags for Taylor Swift's upcoming shows in Vancouver, it put some Swifties in a bind — what to do with the hundreds of friendship bracelets that are traditionally swapped at the superstar's shows?
-
Police respond to 'targeted' shooting in Abbotsford, B.C.
Police were called to the scene of a shooting in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday morning.
-
The end of an Eras tour approaches, marking a bittersweet moment for Taylor Swift fans
After more than 150 shows across five continents over nearly two years, the global phenomenon that is Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is coming to an end.
Kelowna
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge peace officer charged in relation to more than 10-year-old incident
A Lethbridge police community peace officer has been charged with an off-duty incident stemming from more than 10 years ago.
-
Lethbridge homeless support facilities expanding to cope with increasing demand
Lethbridge has seen its population of people experiencing homelessness increase significantly over recent years, but help is coming, as construction is underway on an expansion of the Lethbridge Shelter.
-
Southern Alberta man sentenced in 2021 killing
A southern Alberta man has been sentenced to five-and-a-half years, less time served, in connection with a fatal attack on Linden Grier more than three years ago.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
New addition to the CTV Northern Ontario family
The CTV Northern Ontario family got a little bigger Tuesday when longtime anchor Marina Moore and her husband welcomed their second baby into the world.
-
Some Ontario food banks are making cuts, Timmins is not
A new report from Feed Ontario indicates food banks in the province have reduced the amount of food they provide, but the situation is not as bleak in Timmins.
-
Northern Ont. MPP calls for increased winter training for truckers
A Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) from northern Ontario presented a bill at Queen’s Park calling for increased winter driving training for truckers.
N.L.
-
'Kids are scared': Random attacks have residents of small-city N.L. shaken
Mount Pearl, near St. John's, has been the scene for three random attacks in November. Police have arrested and charged seven youth.
-
'They're sitting ducks:' More women with disabilities unhoused due to abuse, violence
New data show women with disabilities are more likely to be forced into homelessness because of violence or abuse.
-
GivingTuesday: Food banks need help, but charity won't end hunger, advocates say
It's GivingTuesday, and some directors of food banks and anti-poverty groups say the day underlines a conundrum for their organizations.
Local Spotlight
N.S. woman finds endangered leatherback sea turtle washed up on Cape Breton beach
Mary Janet MacDonald has gone for walks on Port Hood Beach, N.S., most of her life, but in all those years, she had never seen anything like the discovery she made on Saturday: a leatherback sea turtle.
'It moved me': Person returns stolen Prada bag to Halifax store; owner donates proceeds
A Halifax store owner says a person returned a Prada bag after allegedly stealing it.
'It's all about tradition': Bushwakker marking 30 years of blackberry mead
The ancient art of meadmaking has become a holiday tradition for Regina's Bushwakker Brewpub, marking 30 years of its signature blackberry mead on Saturday.
Alberta photographer braves frigid storms to capture the beauty of Canadian winters
Most people want to stay indoors when temperatures drop to -30, but that’s the picture-perfect condition, literally, for Angela Boehm.
N.S. teacher, students help families in need at Christmas for more than 25 years
For more than a quarter-century, Lisa Roach's middle school students have been playing the role of Santa Claus to strangers during the holidays.
N.S. girl battling rare disease surprised with Taylor Swift-themed salon day
A Nova Scotia girl battling a rare disease recently had her 'Wildest Dreams' fulfilled when she was pampered with a Swiftie salon day.
Winnipeg city councillor a seven-time provincial arm wrestling champ
A Winnipeg city councillor doesn’t just have a strong grip on municipal politics.
Watch: Noisy throng of sea lions frolic near Jericho Beach
A large swarm of California sea lions have converged in the waters near Vancouver’s Jericho and Locarno beaches.
Auburn Bay residents brave the cold to hold Parade of Lights
It was pretty cold Saturday night, but the hearts of those in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood warmed right up during a big annual celebration.
Politics
-
NDP pulls channel change on Conservatives, forcing House debate on abortion
A surprise tactical move by the NDP forced a debate in the House of Commons on abortion access Thursday morning, sidelining a Conservative motion designed to use NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's own words against him.
-
Government asks for third extension on court deadline to pass 'lost Canadians' bill
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says the government is seeking a third extension to a court-mandated deadline to pass legislation that grants citizenship to 'lost Canadians.'
-
'Utterly absurd': Freeland rebuffs Poilievre's offer of two hours to present fall economic statement
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has rebuffed Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's offer to give up two hours of scheduled opposition time next Monday to present the awaited fall economic statement as 'utterly absurd.'
Health
-
What not to do when hanging up Christmas lights
The magic of the holidays wouldn't be complete for many people without Christmas lights, but there are some important tips to know before you set up your ladder.
-
Health Canada recalls more than 300 sexual enhancement products in four provinces
Health Canada has recalled hundreds of different sexual enhancements products from stores in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and B.C.
-
Dark chocolate linked to lower risk of type 2 diabetes, study says
Eating at least five tiny servings of dark chocolate each week may lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 21 per cent, according to a new observational study. In fact, as dark chocolate consumption increased from none to five servings, so did the benefits, the study found.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA's stuck astronauts hit 6 months in space. Just 2 more to go
Known across the globe as the stuck astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams hit the six-month mark in space Thursday with two more to go.
-
Facial recognition to board a plane: How does it work, and what are the privacy concerns?
Air Canada has launched facial recognition technology at the gate for people flying out of Vancouver International Airport - with the promise of a faster boarding process with fewer hassles.
-
Meta says generative AI had muted impact on global elections this year
Despite widespread concern that generative AI could interfere with major elections around the globe this year, the technology had limited impact across Meta Platforms' META.O apps, the tech company said on Tuesday.
Entertainment
-
Creative Taylor Swift fans craft ways around bracelet rules for Vancouver shows
When BC Place stadium announced a ban on loose objects and large bags for Taylor Swift's upcoming shows in Vancouver, it put some Swifties in a bind — what to do with the hundreds of friendship bracelets that are traditionally swapped at the superstar's shows?
-
Saskatchewan singer receives surprise message from King Charles III
Saskatchewan singer-songwriter Jeffrey Straker received an early Christmas present recently, from King Charles III.
-
These are Canada's favourite musicians, according to Spotify Wrapped 2024
One particular artist dominated the charts in Canada, and country music exploded in popularity this year, according to Spotify.
Business
-
Bitcoin has surpassed the US$100,000 mark as the post-election rally continues. What's next?
Bitcoin topped US$100,000 for the first time as a massive rally in the world's most popular cryptocurrency, largely accelerated by the election of Donald Trump, rolls on.
-
TD Bank warns of challenging 2025 after profit miss; BMO earnings fall short
Canada's No.2 bank TD Bank on Thursday warned of a challenging 2025 and suspended its medium term earnings forecast as it works through its anti-money laundering remediation program following a U.S. regulatory probe.
-
Jeff Bezos says he is 'optimistic' about a new Trump term and can help with cutting regulations
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said Wednesday he is “optimistic” about President-elect Donald Trump’s second term and expressed some excitement about potential regulatory cutbacks in the coming years.
Lifestyle
-
What not to do when hanging up Christmas lights
The magic of the holidays wouldn't be complete for many people without Christmas lights, but there are some important tips to know before you set up your ladder.
-
2 winning tickets sold for $80-million Lotto Max jackpot
There are two winners of the $80 million Lotto Max jackpot, Ontario Lottery and Gaming has announced. The prize will be split between the holders of two tickets sold in Quebec and Alberta.
-
Japan's famous sake joins UNESCO's cultural heritage list, a boost to brewers and enthusiasts
At a meeting in Luque, Paraguay, members of UNESCO’s committee for safeguarding humanity's cultural heritage voted to recognize 45 cultural practices and products around the world, including sake.
Sports
-
Jays slugger Guerrero wins 2024 Tip O'Neill award as top Canadian player
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been named the 2024 winner of the Tip O'Neill award.
-
Toronto Tempo unveiled as handle for new WNBA team as leak accelerates unveiling
Canada's new WNBA franchise will be called the Toronto Tempo, a handle officially unveiled with some haste Thursday morning after it was leaked the previous day.
-
George Russell accuses Max Verstappen of bullying and threatening behaviour as F1 feud deepens
Mercedes driver George Russell has accused Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen of bullying and threatening behaviour as a dispute between the two at last week's race in Qatar deepened Thursday.
Autos
-
Honda to recall more than 200,000 SUVs in Canada, U.S. over fuel leak concern
Honda is recalling approximately 12,000 vehicles in Canada
-
Electric vehicle reliability improving but lagging gas models: Consumer Reports survey
The reliability of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids has dramatically improved, narrowing a wide gap with gas-powered automobiles, according to the latest survey by Consumer Reports.
-
OPEC+ oil producers' alliance postpones production increases as crude prices stagnate
Eight members of the OPEC+ alliance of oil exporting countries decided Thursday to put off increasing oil production as they face weaker than expected demand and competing production from non-allied countries — factors that could keep oil prices stagnant into next year.