

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Toronto are looking for three suspects after a man and a woman were killed in a shooting outside a Toronto bowling alley.

Police say Thanh Tien Ngo, 32, and Ruma Amar, 29, were both shot outside the Playtime Bowl in North York at around 10 p.m. on Saturday night.

“People started running and panicking,” one witness told CP24. “Someone screamed, saying: ‘Gunshots! Gunshots!’ and I just started running outside like everyone else.”

Ngo was pronounced dead at the scene while Amar was rushed to hospital where she later died. Police say the two victims did not know each other.

During a Sunday afternoon news conference, Det. Robert Choe with the Toronto Police Service said the shooting could’ve been much worse given how many people were inside the bowling alley at the time.

“It certainly could’ve taken on a more tragic complexion, for sure,” he said.

Choe said officers believe the suspects arrived at the bowling alley specifically to look for Ngo. He was shot outside the bowling alley and then chased inside, where he was seeking shelter from the suspects. Choe said the suspects did not physically enter the building, but “came quite close.”

“With what we have learned thus far, we have every reason to believe Mr. Ngo was targeted,” he said.

Choe said Amar was an innocent bystander in the incident and was outside the building at the time of the shooting. She came to the bowling alley with her husband and younger sister.

Choe said Amar has no prior history with police, but wouldn’t comment on whether Ngo was known to officers.

Police are looking for three suspects, two who were armed with handguns on the night of the shooting and one who remained in a dark getaway car.

Choe said officers have already spoken to about 10-15 witnesses, but are asking anyone who may have seen or heard something to come forward.