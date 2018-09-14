

CTVNews.ca Staff





One man is dead after being shot in the front doorway of his Ancaster, Ont., home Thursday night.

Neighbours reporting hearing several shots before seeing a black SUV speed away in the upscale neighbourhood of Mountview near Highway 403.

Police pronounced the 50-year-old man, a husband and father of two, dead at the scene Thursday, just after 10 p.m. Officials said the shooting is believed to be targeted, leading some to speculate about an organized crime connection. Hamilton police homicide unit has taken over case and is expected to make an announcement on Friday at 2 p.m.

“I’m just shocked,” said one resident. “I’ve lived here for five to six years now. Never seen any crime, never seen anything. Never even seen a single cop car drive through the block unless he’s doing speed checks.”

Police were seen canvassing the street for witnesses to the incident and are expected to review footage from security cameras positioned at the front and side doors of the home.

With a report from CTV Toronto’s John Musselman