

David Maher, CTVNews.ca Staff





The Tamil community is aiming to raise $3 million to create a chair in Tamil studies at the University of Toronto’s Scarborough campus.

The proposed chair would be the first of its kind in Canada, following the lead of a similar campaign that saw a Tamil Chair established at Harvard in the U.S.

The language is a very significant part of the Tamil identity, says Sivan Ilangko, vice president of the Canadian Tamil Congress.

“People take a real pride in knowing that. We wanted to preserve the language and pass it to the next generation and generations after that,” he told CTV’s Your Morning. “It is so important when a large part of the community lives outside of Sri Lanka and India in places like Canada. It is not used on a daily basis, although a lot of people are working towards that.”

Tamil is one of the longest surviving classical languages in the world and is spoken by the people of the same name from India and Sri Lanka, as well as the diaspora of these countries.

“The Tamil community in Canada is the largest diaspora outside of Sri Lanka and India,” Ilangko said. “There are over 300,000 people in Canada and most of them are in the GTA and surrounding areas.”

Ilangko is also a director of Tamil Chair Inc, which helped set up the chair at Harvard.

“That cost around US$6 million and what we learned while working towards the establishment of the Harvard Tamil Chair, was that there was a global momentum,” he added. “People were sending money from various parts of the world. There were a lot of events in Canada to raise funds as well as in the U.S. and places like China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore and India.”

Ilangko explained that his organization wanted to capitalize on this global momentum to create the Tamil Chair in Toronto.

“We see Toronto as a hub for the future for the study and advancement of Tamil language, given that there’s a significant number of people living in the GTA.”

The group had their inaugural launch at the University of Toronto Scarborough on June 25, raising $700,000 in donations and pledges.