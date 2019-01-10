

The Canadian Press





SMITHERS, B.C. -- A senior Mountie says a meeting with the hereditary chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation is going "well" as they discuss an agreement that would allow Coastal GasLink the access it needs to a pipeline work site in northern British Columbia.

RCMP Chief Supt. Dave Attfield says minor details" still need to be worked out and meetings may continue on Friday morning.

The meeting is being held at the Office of the Wet'suwet'en regarding the natural gas company's access to a bridge in the First Nation's traditional territory.

On Thursday, hereditary chiefs told residents and supporters of the Unist'ot'en healing camp that a tentative deal would see members observe a court injunction by allowing the company's workers and contractors access to the area, so long as the RCMP agree to leave the camp intact.

Today's meeting was expected to discuss whether the camp can retain a gate at the site, which residents say is vital to their safety.

The RCMP arrested 14 people on Monday and dismantled a nearby checkpoint erected by members of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation, who say the company does not have authority to work there without consent from the nation's hereditary clan chiefs.

TransCanada Corp. says it has signed benefit sharing agreements with the elected councils of all 20 First Nations along the natural gas pipeline route.

The Coastal GasLink pipeline would run though the Wet'suwet'en territory to LNG Canada's $40 billion export terminal in Kitimat, B.C.

The interim injunction is meant to prevent anyone from impeding the company's work until the defendants, which include members of the Unist'ot'en camp, file a response.