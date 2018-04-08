

CTVNews.ca Staff





Grieving families are beginning to speak out about their loved ones after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash that killed 15 people.

Those mourning include Alberta’s Lawrence Hunter and Shauna Nordstrom, whose 18-year-old son Logan Hunter died after the collision.

The grieving parents spoke to CTV Edmonton's Dan Grummett from a hotel room near Humboldt, ahead of a vigil planned in the Saskatchewan city on Sunday.

Nordstrom says she drove to Saskatchewan Friday night hoping that the news of her son’s involvement in the hockey team’s bus crash was “a mistake.”

Logan, she says, was a “gentle” guy who loved his dog Charlie, was “competitive as heck” and “just loved being around people.”

Her fondest memories include her son’s first goal, which she says was the “start of his passion for the game.”

“He was a bit of a late bloomer and he couldn’t catch up to the play,” she recalled. “So he’s mid-ice and all of a sudden the puck pops out and I thought, ‘geez I hope he knows which way to turn, which way to go,’” she says.

“And he did. And he was skating so hard and I was like, ‘try not to blow a tire buddy, try not to blow a tire.’”

Nordstrom says she takes comfort in the fact that the young men on the hockey team were “living their dream.”

“They wanted to play Junior A hockey since they were like five years old,” she says. “And you know what? They did it.”

Hunter’s father, Lawrence Hunter, says his son was “one of the best men in the world, taken away too soon.”

“He was the most gentlemanly and sportsmanlike young man that ever came across hockey,” Hunter said.

“He was the most genuine, kind, caring young man and we were so proud to have him as our son,” Hunter went on.

Hunter says he woke up Sunday hoping it was all a dream.

“It’s a nightmare dream,” he said. “And it’s going to take our friends, our family, our community to pull together to get through this.”

Bieber loved sports

Brandon Bieber, 31, lost his younger brother Tyler Bieber, a 29-year-old play-by-play announcer, in the crash. The brothers grew up in Humboldt. Brandon moved away. Tyler stayed.

Bieber says his brother’s passion for sports was evident from an early age.

“He would be the first one up in the house just to go and grab the newspaper in the morning,” Bieber recalls. “He wouldn’t look at the rest of the newspaper; he’d just look at the (sports) stats.”

Tyler Bieber went on to become a volunteer basketball and football coach and a play-by-play announcer on the local radio station, Bolt FM.

Bieber says he was surprised that his brother, “a pretty quiet guy,” had become a play-by-play announcer, but that he was “really good.”

“I was home last weekend for Easter,” he said. “I had never ever heard my brother do the play-by-play for the Broncos and we listened to it full blast. I was like, ‘wow.’”

“I was sure he was going to be a coach somewhere,” Bieber added. “I always pictured him being the coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.”

Bieber says he appreciates the outpouring of sympathy from around the world, including a statement from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and donations to a GoFundMe page set up for victims’ families.

“It’s pretty awesome to live in Canada and this world and see all the support,” he said. “It’s really nice to see and much appreciated.”

Bus driver ‘took great care’ of players

Glen Doerksen, 59, had been a driver with Charlie’s Charters since October, and was known as “Bussy” among the players, his son Cameron told CTVNews.ca. The father of two was a long-haul trucker for two years prior to taking a job with the bus company.

Cameron Doerksen said his father loved watching hockey and enjoyed being at his and his sister’s games when they were growing up. Cameron says his father kept that love going by becoming a bus driver for hockey teams in the area.

“He loved all those hockey players that he drove,” Cameron Doerksen said. “They all touched him and listened to his stories and laughed with him.”

He added that Doerksen’s charter teams liked to treat him on the road, and often brought him to the front of the line when they stopped at convenience stores for snacks.

“He never had to pay for a water or anything,” he said. “They took great care of him because he took great care of them.”

With files from CTV Edmonton, CTV Saskatoon and CTVNews.ca’s Josh Elliott