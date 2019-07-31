

The Canadian Press





WOODSTOCK, Ont. -- A commission examining the case of Canada's "first known health-care serial killer" says systemic failures in long-term care allowed Elizabeth Wettlaufer to carry out her crimes without raising suspicion.

In a report released today, the commission led by Ontario appeals judge Eileen Gillese says those failures stem in part from a lack of awareness on the risk of staff members deliberately harming patients.

Wettlaufer, a former nurse, is serving a life sentence after pleading guilty in 2017 to killing eight patients with insulin overdoses and attempting to kill four others.

The commission's report lays out 91 recommendations aimed at preventing such crimes, including measures to raise awareness of serial killers in health care, and make it harder for staff members to divert medication.

It calls on Ontario's Ministry of Health and Long-term Care to, among other things, give each facility a grant of $50,000 to $200,000 to improve oversight of the administration of drugs.

It also says more deaths of patients in long-term care facilities should be investigated.

