

Daniela Germano, The Canadian Press





EDMONTON - A crowd stretching two city blocks is moving through the streets of Edmonton to support Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg's visit to the Alberta capital.

The 16-year-old Stockholm student is to speak at a climate rally at the legislature at noon.

The crowd carried signs with slogans such as "We Demand Action on the Climate Crisis," "Unite Behind Science" and "I Speak for the Trees."

A group of oil and gas supporters in a convoy of trucks left Red Deer, Alta. in the morning and is planning a counter-rally during the event.

The teen has been making international headlines for criticizing world leaders who she accuses of letting down youth by doing too little to tackle climate change.

Premier Jason Kenney has said the government has no plans to meet with Thunberg.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2019.

Crowds gathering at the Alberta Legislature to hear ⁦@GretaThunberg⁩ & other climate activists at today’s climate strike. pic.twitter.com/socfNKCmpT — JanetDirks (@janetdirks) October 18, 2019

It is packed at the Alberta Legislature for this rally. ⁦@GretaThunberg⁩ pic.twitter.com/tTLy45tTtJ — JanetDirks (@janetdirks) October 18, 2019