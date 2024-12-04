Sweden and Finland want citizens to be prepared for war. Should Canada do the same?
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine approaches its third year, nearby Nordic countries like Sweden and Finland are preparing their citizens to survive during a military conflict. Should Canada be doing the same?
"If Sweden is attacked, everyone must do their part to defend Sweden’s independence – and our democracy," a new pamphlet from Sweden's government states. "You are part of Sweden’s overall emergency preparedness."
The 32-page document entitled "In case of crisis or war" was published in November and distributed to every household in Sweden. It explains that Swedish citizens and foreign residents ages 16 to 70 are "part of Sweden's total defence and required to serve in the event of war."
Chapters provide instructions on warning sirens, taking shelter during air raids, stopping bleeding, digital security and more. Having supplies like food, water, batteries and cash to last a week is essential, it advises. You can find an English version here.
"Foreign powers and others outside Sweden use disinformation, misinformation and propaganda to influence us," a chapter on "psychological defence" cautions. "The goal of these actions is to sow mistrust and erode our will to defend ourselves."
In neighbouring Finland, authorities have launched the "72 Hours" campaign to raise awareness about survival essentials. Through an online quiz, you can see if you have the necessary knowledge, skills and supplies to make it through the first three days of an emergency.
"Home preparedness is of great benefit to both society and, above all, to each individual themselves," the Finnish National Rescue Association explains. "This is why everyone should prepare for disruptions and emergencies."
The Finnish government also publishes a guide to "Preparing for incidents and crisis" which includes a chapter on "military conflict."
"All Finnish citizens have a national defence obligation, and everyone plays an important role in defending Finland," the guide explains. "Everyone aged 18 or over but under 68 living in Finland is obliged to participate in rescue, first aid, maintenance and clearing tasks or other civil defence tasks."
Should Canada be preparing its citizens too?
The Canadian government publishes its own emergency preparedness guides, which focus on building a 72-hour emergency kit and surviving hazards like earthquakes, wildfires, bomb threats and nuclear accidents – but not war.
"Canada could take this opportunity to inject a healthy dose of realism in Canadian society," Royal Military College of Canada associate professor of political ccience Frédéric Labarre told CTVNews.ca. "Canadians as a society are ill-prepared for such an eventuality, and rely too much on government guidance."
The threat of a ground war or invasion is more palpable for countries like Sweden and neighbouring Finland, which shares a 1,340-kilometre border with Russia – and a tumultuous history.
"Finland mobilized its entire society during its war with Russia in the 1940s so they have a playbook that they are willing to go back to," Carleton University political scientist Stephen Saideman told CTVNews.ca. "Putin goes after opportunities – a fully mobilized Finland is not a very easy target. The key is making one’s country less attractive as a target."
After decades of nonalignment, Sweden and Finland are also the newest members of NATO, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The 32-member military alliance will be tested when Donald Trump becomes U.S. president again in January. Trump has threatened to not defend members that fail to meet NATO's defence spending target, which includes Canada.
"I think Putin goes after low hanging fruit—easy opportunities or things he thinks of as easy opportunities," Saideman, who is also the director of the Canadian Defence and Security Network, said. "So, (Sweden and Finland) don’t qualify now but if Trump breaks NATO, then they have good reason to fear Russia."
Separated from its near-neighbour Russia by the frigid expanse of the Arctic Ocean, Canada is also less likely to see foreign boots in a hypothetical global conflict.
"There is no real way the Russians could attack Canada where survival skills/whatever would be useful," Saideman said. "Either they risk nuclear war, in which case, there is not much to do, or they don’t attack us."
Labarre says unlike other NATO nations, Sweden and Finland have a history of framing national defence as something that encompasses every sector and individual in society. He calls their current emergency preparedness campaigns "prudent planning."
"What they are doing is not unexpected, nor is it an indication that there is a change in Russia's appetites at the moment," Labarre added. "The eventuality that a NATO country would be attacked by Russia in the current context is extremely remote."
Sweden and Finland want citizens to be prepared for war. Should Canada do the same?
