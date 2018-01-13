Swastikas drawn on snowy cars in Toronto; police investigating
Swastikas can be seen on a snow-covered car in this Jan. 13, 2018, photo. (PeterAkman/Twitter)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, January 13, 2018 4:48PM EST
Swastikas have been drawn on at least two snow-covered cars in Toronto’s Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue area, CTV News has learned.
Several of the ignominious symbols were discovered Saturday morning on at least two cars that were parked outdoors overnight on a residential street in the neighbourhood, which has a sizeable Jewish population.
Photos of the defaced cars were sent to CTV National News Toronto bureau reporter Peter Akman. Toronto police say they are investigating the incidents. There was no reported damage to the vehicles.
The swastika is closely associated with Nazi Germany, which was responsible for the systematic murders of up to six million Jews and millions of others during the Second World War.
Today, it is still used by white-supremacist groups. The vandals appear to have unknowingly drawn an inverted version of the swastika, which is a millennia-old symbol associated with the Hindu, Buddhist and Jain faiths.
According to a May 2017 report by Jewish human rights group B’Nai Brith Canada, anti-Semitic incidents are on the rise in Canada. A Nov. 2017 report from Statistics Canada confirmed those findings, showing that police-reported hate crimes, including anti-Semitic incidents, increased from 2015 to 2016.
With files from CTV National News Toronto bureau reporter Peter Akman
#swastikas in the snow. Several left on cars across the Yonge and Eglinton area of #Toronto. #StopHate @TorontoPolice #HateCrime @CTVNews @UJAFederation @bnaibrithcanada @CanadianFSWC pic.twitter.com/MhBXrYC508— Peter Akman (@PeterAkman) January 13, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Swastikas drawn on snowy cars in Toronto; police investigating
- Government launches operation to move endangered caribou herd off wolf-laden island
- Toronto-area police investigate after 3 killed in a matter of hours
- Potentially huge losses from future earthquakes in Eastern Canada: study
- 'Pretty pathetic': Woman's car looted 3 times in hospital lot during visits to dying brother