SWAN RIVER, Man. -- Officials in a Manitoba town in the midst of a water crisis say there's no timeline for when its wells will be fixed.

There were indications the problem in Swan River could be fixed by Thursday, but a release Wednesday morning said the situation is still critical.

Deputy mayor Lance Jacobson said the town, 500 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, is waiting for several parts to fix the wells.

He said they have to be flown in and it's not clear when everything will be back to normal.

Swan River declared a state of emergency on Sunday after telling its 4,000 residents a total loss of water was imminent.

The town's release said everyone needs to continue drastically reducing water consumption.

"While we are still able to produce small amounts of safe water, this can change at any time. While crews are making great progress there is no timeline for the completion of repairs and return to normal water usage," it said.

"This means no baths, no showers, no washing clothes or running dishwashers. These activities are major water consumption activities that deplete our water reserves."

Jacobson said the problem stems from multiple mechanical issues with the town's three deep artesian wells. Two are out of order and one is functioning, but not at the normal rate.

Bottled water and bulk potable water remain available.

Jacobson said the town still has the resources to fight a fire and there is no boil-water advisory.

All schools remain closed except the high school where students are writing exams.