SUV burst into flames after crashing into Brampton house
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 29, 2018 12:25PM EDT
BRAMPTON, Ont. - A man has been arrested on suspicion of impaired driving after a SUV slammed into a home northwest of Toronto late Tuesday and burst into flames.
The vehicle was reportedly travelling at high speed in Brampton, Ont., when it careened into a house, which also caught fire (near Creditview Road and Williams Parkway).
Peel regional police say a Jeep Cherokee was travelling north when it crossed four lanes, crashed into multiple fences while striking other vehicles in driveways in a residential neighbourhood.
The car continued on until it hit the house.
Police say all three men in the car were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
They say the 28-year-old driver was charged with impaired driving.
Police also say none of the people inside the semi-detached house were injured.
