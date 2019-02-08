Suspended B.C. officials deny allegations of overspending in Speaker's report
House Speaker Darryl Plecas looks on during a Legislative Assembly Management Committee meeting in the Douglas Fir room at Legislature in Victoria, on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 8, 2019
Last Updated Friday, February 8, 2019
VICTORIA -- The two top officials in British Columbia's legislature deny allegations of overspending in written responses to a report by the Speaker.
A communications firm representing the two men confirmed that documents posted to the Vancouver Sun website on Friday are the responses submitted to the Legislative Assembly Management Committee on Thursday.
The committee has not yet decided whether to make the responses public and is scheduling a meeting next week to discuss the matter.
Sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz and clerk of the house Craig James say in separate responses that they have done nothing wrong and wish to return to work.
James says the report by Speaker Darryl Plecas is not only inaccurate but illogical, saying that he cannot fathom why the Speaker would have approved his expenses if he harboured concerns about them.
Lenz says the expenses he has charged are legitimate and reasonable, and that every trip he took was for important business purposes.
Plecas says he will provide a detailed reply to both officials' responses at the next committee meeting and declined to comment further on Friday.
