TORONTO - The RCMP said two suspects took responsibility for three homicides in British Columbia via six video recordings they left behind before killing themselves.

The murders sparked a massive manhunt across Western Canada over the summer which ended when the bodies of 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky were found on Aug. 7.

The RCMP, which released its investigative findings on Friday, said Schmegelsky and McLeod confessed to the murders of three people but expressed no remorse.

“They were cold, they were remorseless, matter-of-fact,” said RCMP Assistant Commissioner Kevin Hackett.

McLeod and Schmegelsky were charged in the deaths of a couple, American Chynna Deese, 24, and her Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler, 23, as well as 64-year-old Leonard Dyck, a botany lecturer at the University of British Columbia.

Deese and Fowler were found on July 15 along the Alaska Highway in northern B.C., while Dyck’s body was discovered at a highway pullout days later, more than 450 km away.

Schmegelsky and McLeod, who were initially reported as missing, were found more than 3,000 km away in the Manitoba wilderness. The two suspects, who died from self-inflicted gun wounds, were already dead for several days when their bodies were discovered, according to police.

The case shocked Canadians and drew international attention as authorities followed the suspects’ trail across remote parts of Western Canada. The search concentrated around the northern Manitoba community of Gillam after a burned out Toyota RAV4 connected to Schmegelsky and McLeod was found in the area shortly after the police named them as suspects.

