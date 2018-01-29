Toronto investigators have charged Bruce McArthur with three additional counts of first-degree murder, and say more charges may be pending as they search properties around the city for human remains.

The new charges are in connection with the deaths of Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Marmudi and Dean Lisowick.

Police have recovered the remains of three unidentified bodies from a property connected to McArthur, a 66-year-old self-employed landscaper.

“These remains have not yet been identified,” Det. Sgt. Hand Idsinga said at a news conference Monday. He said the remains were recovered from a residence McArthur is known to have used for storage.

Idsinga acknowledged that it’s fair to characterize the string of murders as a serial killing.

Kayhan, 58, had been among three missing men sought as part of the Toronto Police Service’s Project Houston, which was launched in 2012.

Marmudi, 50, was reported missing by his family in Scarborough in 2015.

Lisowick was never reported missing, but Idsinga said it’s believed he was killed at the age of 47, sometime between May of 2016 and July of 2017.

Idsinga said McArthur is known to have worked at 30 different properties within Toronto. Police have contacted the owners of those properties and have searched the majority of them.

McArthur was previously charged in connection with the deaths of Andrew Kinsman, 49, and Selim Essen, 44, who went missing last summer from Toronto’s gay village. Their bodies have not been found.

Police have searched several properties in connection with the investigation.

Court documents unearthed last week that McArthur has an assault conviction dating back to an incident from 2001. The self-employed landscaper was found guilty of one count of assault causing bodily harm and one count of assault with a weapon. He was handed a two-year conditional sentence in 2003 and ordered to receive counselling. He was also barred from visiting Toronto’s Church and Wellesley neighbourhood, and from spending time with male prostitutes.

The first-degree murder charges against McArthur have not been tested in court.