Suspect surrenders, hostages unharmed after armed siege in Quebec bank
The standoff at a Caisse Desjardins in Salaberry-de-Valleyfieled lasted nine hours before the suspect - a man in his 50's - surrendered 'peacefully' around 1 a.m., according to police. (CTV Montreal)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 9, 2019 9:30AM EST
MONTREAL - A man in his 50s surrendered to police early this morning after a hostage-taking in a Quebec bank.
The siege ended at about 1:30 a.m. when the suspect turned himself in after nearly nine hours inside the Caisse Desjardins branch in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.
He had released the four bank employees taken hostage at around 10 p.m. Friday, and they were said to be unharmed.
Provincial police said the suspect was uninjured, but was taken to a hospital for evaluation before being questioned by investigators.
They say the incident began when an armed man entered the branch southwest of Montreal just before closing Friday, but police did not specify what kind of weapon he had.
An employee pushed the panic button alerting police at around 4:50 p.m., and police established communications with the suspect a few hours later.
Sgt. Louis-Philippe Bibeau described the negotiations as calm.
