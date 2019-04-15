Suspect posed as delivery man to shoot woman with crossbow: police
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 15, 2019 11:47AM EDT
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Police say they're looking for a man who allegedly posed as a delivery man in order to shoot a woman with a crossbow in Mississauga, Ont.
Peel Regional Police say that in November 2018, a 44-year-old woman answered her door to the supposed delivery man who was carrying a large box.
They say the woman and the suspect had a short conversation before the man allegedly shot her with a crossbow he had hidden inside the box.
Police say the suspect then fled the area, and police arrived to find the woman with life-threatening injuries.
Officers say they believe the woman was targeted based on the conversation she had with the suspect before she was shot.
They say the crossbow used in this case was meant for large game hunting in order to "inflict the maximum amount of damage possible."
Police have released security footage of the suspect, and are asking anyone with information to come forward.
