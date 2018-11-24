

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Toronto are asking a 46-year-old man to turn himself in after a 16-year-old girl and her mother were violently attacked in the city’s east end.

Police say officers were called to an apartment complex in Scarborough at approximately 6 p.m. on Friday. Once police arrived, they found a 16-year-old girl with multiple stab and slash wounds to her head, neck and shoulders. The teen’s 37-year-old mother also suffered serious injuries to her head.

For complete coverage, visit CTV Toronto.

The teen was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition. She remains in intensive care, but her condition is now considered stable. The mother was also rushed to hospital but has been released, police told CTV Toronto.

The motive for the attack is still unknown. Police say the suspect has two young children with the 37-year-old victim but is not related to the teen.

The suspect is considered “armed and dangerous,” and police are urging him to hire a lawyer and turn himself in.

“You’re just going to be running, and we’d like to solve this sooner rather than later,” Det. Jason Hillier said Saturday at a press conference.

Hillier added that police are concerned that the suspect may be “on the run.”

“We don’t really have an idea of where he is. He has relationships across the GTA, so he could be anywhere in our region,” he said.

In response to the incident, police have issued an arrest warrant for 46-year-old Harry Rajkumar of Toronto. He is wanted on two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of failure to comply.

Police describe Rajkumar as five-feet-11-inches tall, and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with a white zip-up jacket and is believed to be driving a 2009 Toyota Tundra pickup truck.

With files from CTV Toronto and CP24