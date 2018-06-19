Suspect in subway murder to appear in court
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 19, 2018 8:59AM EDT
Toronto police say a man accused in the death of another man who was allegedly pushed in front of a train at one of the city's busiest subway stations will appear in court this morning.
The 57-year-old accused, who has yet to be publicly identified, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in the Monday morning incident at Bloor-Yonge Station.
At a news conference last night, Det. Rob North said the suspect did not flee and was arrested in the area about 20 minutes after the incident.
As of Tuesday morning, police were still trying to identify the victim, who is described as Asian, in his 50s or early 60s, with white hair.
Police say they was very limited interaction between the accused and the deceased before he fell.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Girl, 9, in serious condition after dog attack in Saskatchewan
- Former child refugee Abdoul Abdi's judicial review set for today in Halifax
- Bellegarde downplays relationship with Trudeau as AFN race gets underway
- Remains of two people found on Vancouver Island, yet to be identified
- Suspect in subway murder to appear in court