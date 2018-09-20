

CTVNews.ca Staff





A suspect wanted in connection with the beating death of a 30-year-old man in Ottawa has surrendered herself to police.

Crystal Bastien, 32, turned herself in to Ottawa Police Service central division headquarters Wednesday night without incident, and made her first appearance in court Thursday.

Bastien was wanted in a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the death of Mohamad Mana. His body was found Saturday in a hotel room at Ottawa’s Residence Inn by Marriott on Walkley Road.

Police wouldn’t confirm if or how Bastien and Mana knew each other, or what events led up to the death.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Ottawa police are still looking to identify a second woman seen walking through the lobby of the hotel Saturday night to speak with her about Mana's death.