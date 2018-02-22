

Lauren Wininger, Special to CTVNews.ca





An Alberta man was arrested early Monday morning after an alleged break and enter at a gas station. The catch? He was found hiding in the ceiling.

RCMP were originally called to a gas station in the town of Penhold, an hour south of Edmonton, around 2 a.m. after a security alarm was set off. Officers did not notice any damage or signs of entry, so they left the scene.

An hour later, store manager Arif Majeed arrived and saw some damages inside the building. He said he saw the suspect was halfway through cutting open the back of an ATM machine when he saw him and scrambled into the ceiling. The man had used an air vent in the ceiling as his original entrance into the building. Majeed called RCMP back to the scene.

“I was mentally prepared to handle the situation, but luckily he didn’t attack me,” says Majeed, who praised the RCMP for their quick response.

Upon arrival, officers heard noises coming from the ceiling and additional backup was called. Soon after, officers found 21-year-old Jordan Bell-Blowers inside. He was arrested.

Bell-Blowers has been charged with breaking and entering amongst other charges for mischief. Damages to the store are estimated more than $5,000.

Bell-Blowers is due in court March 6.