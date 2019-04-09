Suspect in Edmonton attack, officer stabbing looking for a lawyer before October trial
A man facing several counts of attempted murder after a police officer was hit with a car and stabbed by an assailant is to face two psychiatric assessments. (Edmonton Police)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 9, 2019 4:46PM EDT
EDMONTON -- A man accused of trying to kill an Edmonton police officer and of running down pedestrians is still without a lawyer six months before his trial.
Abdulahi Hasan Sharif faces 12 charges and appeared in Court of Queen's Bench today to get a new lawyer through legal aid.
Doug Ingersoll, assistant general counsel for Legal Aid Alberta, told court an experienced lawyer is ready to take on the case.
Sharif agreed to meet with the lawyer and is to return to court on April 24.
A jury trial is to start Oct. 15 , although the judge acknowledged scheduling will need to be sorted out once a new lawyer is found.
Sharif has already parted ways with at least two other lawyers.
In October 2017, an officer was struck by a speeding car, then stabbed outside an Edmonton Eskimos football game. Hours later, the driver of a cube van sped through the downtown and injured four pedestrians.
