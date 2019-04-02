

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





A man suspected of kidnapping a Chinese national in the Toronto area has turned himself into police.

Abdullahi Adan, 37, turned himself to police overnight after York Regional Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest on Monday. He is facing four criminal charges including kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and assault.

Adan will appear in court in Newmarket, Ont. for a bail hearing on Tuesday morning.

More to come…