Suspect in alleged kidnapping of Chinese student turns himself in
Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, April 2, 2019 8:47AM EDT
A man suspected of kidnapping a Chinese national in the Toronto area has turned himself into police.
Abdullahi Adan, 37, turned himself to police overnight after York Regional Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest on Monday. He is facing four criminal charges including kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and assault.
Adan will appear in court in Newmarket, Ont. for a bail hearing on Tuesday morning.
More to come…
