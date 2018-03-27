

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Calgary police officer wounded in a shootout is recovering in hospital after a chaotic series of events -- including a convenience store robbery, an attempted carjacking and a deadly garage fire -- disrupted a quiet residential neighbourhood.

The male officer, who has been with the force for five years, was shot Tuesday in Abbeydale, a neighbourhood in northeast Calgary. Chief Const. Roger Chaffin said the officer is “seriously wounded” and “doing as well as can be expected.”

The male suspect, who has not been identified, was found dead inside a burned-out garage after fleeing police.

“I’m very proud of how our members – and there are dozens of them – responded to this call, who all acted with tenacity, professionalism and bravery,” Chaffin said at a press conference.

The incident began Tuesday morning with a robbery at a convenience store, Chaffin said. The suspect then allegedly tried to carjack a vehicle from a woman on a residential street by brandishing a firearm.

Officers flooded the area to locate the suspect. That’s when police received another call that a man was trying to break into a nearby home.

Police officers canvassed the neighbourhood in a door-to-door search. The suspect was eventually found in an area between two houses, Chaffin said.

“As officers entered the backyard, the suspect began firing shots at the officers. It is our understanding that a member, or members, of our service returned fire,” Chaffin said.

One officer was shot in the crossfire. Fellow officers rushed to help, and he was rushed to hospital in serious but stable condition.

The suspect then entered a garage in the area. Police and heavily armed tactical officers stayed outside the garage and secured it.

Shortly after, thick clouds of black smoke began pouring from the garage. Within moments, it became fully engulfed in flames.

The Calgary Fire Department was called in to extinguish the blaze -- but by the time it was out, the suspect was dead.

“Once the fire was extinguished, one man was located deceased inside the garage,” Chaffin said.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), which probes incidents or complaints involving police that lead to serious injury or death, is investigating.

Asked about the suspect’s identity, Chaffin said he expects more details will be released over the coming days.

The police chief linked the police shooting, which he called “rare,” to problems of drugs and guns facing big cities like Calgary.

“Our city, like all large cities, is going through a hard time right now. I think the presence of highly addictive drugs, the frequency of weapons, the chaotic-ness of behavior is a reminder to Calgarians that policing is important. That police matter,” he said.

The case also underscores the risks police officers face every day, Chaffin said.

“We do a very good job here of protecting our officers and making sure they’re safe, but you can’t protect from everything. Here’s a good sign of just what can happen when all these things line up like this and it is very difficult to go through.”

With files from CTV Calgary

Active police incident in Abbeydale - Update 2



We can confirm a person has been located deceased at the location. We are lifting the shelter in place and there is NO further threat to public safety.



We can confirm a CPS member was shot, taken to hospital & is stable. — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) March 27, 2018

We are blocks away from the scene in Abbeydale, but thick, black smoke can be seen billowing from the area. CPS confirm a male officer has been shot. @CTVCalgary pic.twitter.com/3iVNyfb0HS — Jordan Kanygin (@CTVJKanygin) March 27, 2018

.@CalgaryPolice confirm officer was shot but is in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/hupyy9fXiG — Brenna Rose (@BrennaRoseTV) March 27, 2018

Smoke is really picking up pic.twitter.com/trs8UUR2lF — Brenna Rose (@BrennaRoseTV) March 27, 2018

I'm at the active scene in Abbeydale in NE Calgary where a police officer has been injured. EMS confirm one person rushed to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition. #yyc @CTVCalgary pic.twitter.com/WaYpVLjMI2 — Jordan Kanygin (@CTVJKanygin) March 27, 2018

BREAKING an officer has been injured in Abbeydale. We just heard two pops and officers told us to get back now. pic.twitter.com/aYVjBh45b0 — Brenna Rose (@BrennaRoseTV) March 27, 2018

More officers in tactical gear just arrived. Situation still ongoing. 100 block Abingdon Way N.E. pic.twitter.com/QF1LdQYQIE — Brenna Rose (@BrennaRoseTV) March 27, 2018

There is now smoke in the air. We can’t see where exactly it’s coming from pic.twitter.com/BQe81mnwGC — Brenna Rose (@BrennaRoseTV) March 27, 2018

Serious police incident in community of #Abbeydale. Will release further details to media as soon as possible. Please avoid the 100 block of Abingdon Way NE, or shelter in place if nearby. #yyc — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) March 27, 2018

With files from CTV Calgary