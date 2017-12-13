

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police have released more information about a middle-aged man involved in an alleged attempted abduction of a nine-year-old boy in a small Ontario town.

The child was walking outside alone on Saturday evening in St. Marys, Ont., a community about 170 kilometres west of Toronto, when a dark-coloured SUV approached.

Perth County OPP say a white male who appeared to be in his 40s offered the boy a ride home. When the child refused, police say the man exited the SUV and grabbed the boy by the shoulders.

Police said the man had a deep voice and short, dark hair. At the time, he wore a long-sleeved black shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities said they are looking to speak with the man to determine what may have happened.

Earlier in the week, police said attempted abductions are highly unusual in the community. Regardless, parents were encouraged to speak with their children about how to respond in similar situations.

With files from CTV Kitchener