A suspect has been found dead after a police officer was shot in a residential Calgary neighourhood.

The officer was shot around noon Tuesday in Abbeydale, a neighbourhood in northeast Calgary, after unconfirmed reports of a carjacking in the area.

Police confirmed that a male officer was shot and taken to hospital, where his condition is stable.

About an hour after the shooting, police said a suspect was found dead “at the location.”

Police have released few details about the death and the events that led to the shooting.

Before the suspect’s death, police officers armed with guns and body armour were seen in the area, where they instructed media and members of the public to take shelter inside nearby homes.

Clouds of thick, black smoke were seen pouring from the area. It’s unclear what caused the smoke, or whether it is related to the incident.

Media first responded to the scene after reports of an alleged carjacking. Officers told a CTV News cameraman that they were looking for someone who was armed, and warned the cameraman to stay back.

Shortly after, the sound of gunfire erupted and an officer was seen on the ground. Other officers rushed to help, and an ambulance was called.

